All Blacks points scored 389

Japan points scored 92

Biggest margin - 1995 All Blacks 145-17

Smallest margin - 2022 All Blacks 38-31

The All Blacks first faced Japan at the 1995 Rugby World Cup producing their highest ever score in a 145-17 thrashing in Bloemfontein. Marc Ellis scored a record six tries and Simon Culhane kicked 20 conversions. The sides did meet again for another 16 years, in another World Cup pool match in Hamilton. Since then the All Blacks have started a Northern Tour three times (2013, 2018, 2022) with a stop off in Tokyo to face Japan. Two years ago Japan got as close as they’ve come to upsetting the All Blacks losing 38-31. The Brave Blossoms were a try away from a stunning upset in the final moments, after Brodie Retallick had been sent off for a dangerous cleanout with 15 minutes to play.

All Blacks v Japan line-ups

All Blacks: 1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Pasilio Tossi, 4. Sam Darry 5. Patrick Tuipulotu (c), 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Wallace Sititi, 9. Cam Roigard 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Mark Tele’a, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Billy Proctor, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves: 16. George Bell, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Peter Lakai, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. David Havili, 23. Ruben Love

Japan: TBC

All Blacks v Japan form guide (last five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, L, L, W

Japan: L, W, W, W, L

All Blacks v Japan referee

Australian Jordan Way will referee the test between the All Blacks and Japan. It will be his first test in charge of the All Blacks but won’t be a new face to the players having been a Super Rugby referee since 2020. He has been referee for a Japan test previously, a 34-15 win over Uruguay in 2022.

All Blacks v Japan TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.01 Draw: $51 Japan: $13

All Blacks v Japan - how to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Japan, join Elliott Smith and Gregor Paul on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

The Alternative Commentary Collective will have live commentary from James McOnie & Tony Lyall from 6.50pm on Sky Sport 9 and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.



