Instead, it was Italy who looked the better side at the start, taking a 6-3 lead early on before New Zealand finally found two tries from Cam Roigard and Will Jordan, both converted by Beauden Barrett, to go in 17-6 up at the break.

Italy again came out stronger, camping out on the All Blacks’ line but failing to make it count and the second half was 30 minutes old before Mark Tele’a’s try increased the visitors’ lead, with Tommaso Menoncello then going over for Italy before a late Barrett try.

Italy had never beaten New Zealand in their previous 16 meetings and Saturday’s showing was a marked improvement on their 96-17 defeat at last year’s World Cup, as they proved more than a match for a strong and experienced All Blacks side for long periods.

‘Ugly, scrappy performance’

Christy Doran, The Roar

Fourteen months after New Zealand smashed Italy 96-17 in Lyon, the All Blacks had to work much harder for their win against their European rivals after managing a hard-fought 29-11 win in Turin.

In an ugly, scrappy performance, Scott Robertson’s side managed just a four-tries-to-one win after being tested at the breakdown on a bitterly cold night in Italy’s north-west.

Credit had to go to Gonzalo Quesada’s side for their ability to make the last tackle and force the All Blacks into mistakes, but it was a game few will want to remember.

Right from the opening whistle the All Blacks were off their game.

Despite the late flurry of points, the comfortable win in the end did little to alter the course of what was a tough watch for a team that has left many unconvinced in 2024.

‘Disjointed display’

Adam Kyriacou, PlanetRugby

New Zealand produced a disjointed display as they sealed a 29-11 Autumn Nations Series victory over a much-improved Italy at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Scores from Cam Roigard, Will Jordan, Mark Tele’a and Beauden Barrett were added to by nine points off the tee from the latter as the All Blacks claimed a rugged win.

Paolo Garbisi kicked six points while Tommaso Menoncello scored for Italy and they will be buoyed by their performance, especially after a disappointing recent period.

There was plenty of encouragement from Italy’s first-half showing as they caused New Zealand several headaches and fronted up admirably in an improved performance.

Unfortunately for the Azzurri - even with Anton Lienert-Brown being sent to the sin-bin for repeated team offences - they simply could not break down the black wall.

The scoreline remained locked at 16-7 as the final 10 minutes approached but it was a period not without key moments including Sam Cane bowing out to warm applause. There was also the introduction of another outgoing New Zealand legend as scrum-half TJ Perenara emerged off the bench for his final run-out in the black shirt.

Finally, the deadlock was broken, however, on 71 minutes when sloppy passing in the backline eventually found Tele’a, with Beauden Barrett adding the tough extras.

‘It wasn’t pretty’

Ned Lester, RugbyPass

The final test of the All Blacks’ season saw them face an Italian side on the rise in what would be as physical of a contest the Kiwis have faced in 2024.

It was a scrappy contest in near-freezing conditions in Italy, but Scott Robertson’s side brought down the curtain on a mammoth 2024 campaign and two iconic All Blacks’ careers with a 29-11 win.

Sam Cane departed the field and the international arena to a chorus of ovation from the Turin crowd, with many on their feet to farewell the former All Blacks captain and Test centurion.

It wasn’t pretty, but as the clock ticked into the 70th minute, the All Blacks managed to get the ball wide off the back of another strong scrum and eventually found the waiting hands of Mark Tele’a who touched down in the corner. Beauden Barrett made it four from four off the tee.

After 75 minutes of character from Italy, the hosts finally got the reward for their efforts with a flying try to Tommaso Menoncello, accompanied by a roar from the Turin faithful.

Just as it looked like the hosts would have the final say, Beauden Barrett received a scrappy clearance kick and spied some space down the sideline, running from just outside the Italian 22 for a try to sign, seal and deliver New Zealand’s 14th [10th out of 14 games] win of the season to the tune of 29-11.

The final whistle was blown and while it was a far cry from the 96-17 drubbing in last year’s World Cup, New Zealand did farewell Sam Cane and TJ Perenara with a hard-fought victory.

All Blacks ‘dominated everywhere except the scoreboard’

Associated Press

New Zealand dominated Italy everywhere except the scoreboard in a tour-ending 29-11 win in autumn rugby on Saturday.

The All Blacks wanted to sign off 2024 in style and send off departing stalwarts Sam Cane and TJ Perenara with a flourish after five weeks in Yokohama, London, Dublin, Paris and Turin.

But Italy, humiliated by the All Blacks 96-17 last year at the Rugby World Cup, gave a passionate, committed effort to restrict New Zealand to its lowest score in this match-up in 15 years.

New Zealand carried for more than twice as many metres as Italy, beat 31 defenders, but suffered from 18 handling errors, only one more than Italy, 11 penalties and two yellow cards.

But fullback Will Jordan typified the All Blacks’ class, as Italy ran out of defenders and his 38th try in 41 tests passed Jonah Lomu on their all-time try-scoring list.

Italy’s defence led by No 8 Ross Vintcent with 21 tackles and Menoncello’s 14 continued to swarm while a man down, but the All Blacks ruthlessly exploited the man advantage to give the scoreline a flattering look.

‘All Blacks save worst for last’

Liam Napier, NZ Herald

A flop of a season finale.

The All Blacks farewelled respected centurion Sam Cane and veteran halfback TJ Perenara - as they finish their test careers and depart to Japan - with victory in their final outing of the year, but the collective performance fell decidedly flat.

This was a hemisphere away from the definitive lasting impression Scott Robertson sought to deliver after selecting his strongest available side for an opponent ranked tenth in the world.

The All Blacks saved one of their worst performances of the year - rivalled only by their loss to the Pumas in Wellington - for last.

When the time comes to reflect, the All Blacks will note they were one point short of an unbeaten northern tour. Such a haul would have projected a narrative of progress and positivity.

But in the end, Robertson’s first season will be difficult to assess. Their 14th and final performance of the year leaves the lasting impression of uncertainty about where they stand.



