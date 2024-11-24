3. Tyrel Lomax – 6

Strong at scrum time and put his hand up for a few carries, but had a few lapses defensively with missed tackles; one of those allowing Italy to get into a dangerous attacking position. Substituted after 54 minutes.

4. Scott Barrett - 5

Sin-binned for an illegal cleanout in the 20th minute and had an error at the lineout that let Italy off the hook late in the first half.

5. Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

Was good at the lineout and disrupted the Italians to pinch one against the throw early. Put in plenty of grunt work defensively and at the breakdown, and was among the team’s top tacklers with six in his 50-minute shift.

6. Wallace Sititi - 7

There might be a couple of moments the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year nominee would want back with a couple of turnovers to his name, but he continues to show his talent at test level. He made dents in the Italian defence with his running game, was solid defensively, and continued working hard until the final whistle.

7. Sam Cane - 6

Put in plenty of work in his final test match with some strong work at the breakdown and scrum and made his tackles. A solid, no-frills performance before leaving the pitch in the 67th minute to a well-deserved standing ovation.

Sam Cane salutes the crowd during the All Blacks' 29-11 win over Italy. Photo / INPHO, Tom Maher

8. Ardie Savea - 6

Savea was well-contained for most of the game, putting in plenty of work with not much to show for it. He was limited to just 18m from 11 carries, but made an impact defensively, making seven tackles and winning a couple of turnovers, and was reliable as a lineout target.

9. Cam Roigard - 6

Looked to be a little unsettled early, but he came into his own to score the opening try of the game. He tested the Italian defence with ball in hand, but didn’t always execute well. Defensively he was strong and went looking for work.

10. Beauden Barrett - 8

Was creative with his option-taking as the All Blacks looked to find ways the break the physical Italian defensive line. Assisted on two tries, kicked well from the tee and tried hard to make things happen for his team throughout the contest. Ended the match with an opportunistic try.

Beauden Barrett made an impact for the All Blacks in their win over Italy. Photo / INPHO, Tom Maher, Photosport

11. Caleb Clarke - 5

Was great in contesting the high ball, particularly off the All Blacks’ own restarts, and went looking for work infield as the ball didn’t often reach his wing. He did what he could with his opportunities but was kept relatively quiet.

12. Anton Lienert-Brown - 5

Did some good work defensively but was yellow-carded for an infringement at the breakdown in the second half. With ball in hand he was ineffective taking it into contact, but distributed well.

13. Rieko Ioane - 6

Charged onto the ball with intent and had some impact but was limited to just five carries. He had a few errors in his game and copped an obstruction penalty, but was one of the three All Blacks to win a turnover at the breakdown.

14. Mark Tele’a - 5

Had a big moment in the second half when he broke the line and tore into Italian territory but, like Clarke, found himself looking to get his hands on the ball around the breakdown and had limited impact until scoring a late try.

15. Will Jordan - 7

Made several threatening runs in a man-of-the-match performance, scoring a try and twice being thwarted by some great cover defence from Monty Ioane. Seemed to be the only All Blacks back to consistently make his presence felt, leading the team with 66m from 13 carries, but turned the ball over on several occasions.

Bench:

16. Asafo Aumua - 7

Entered the game with 30 minutes remaining and didn’t put a foot wrong. He was reliable at the lineout and got stuck in defensively to win a turnover.

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi - 6

Entered the game after 50 minutes and picked up where the starting front row left off at the scrum.

18. Fletcher Newell - 5

Was injected into the game slightly later than his fellow front row reserves, but was able to make an impact at the scrum through the final 25 minutes.

19. Tupou Vaa’i - 5

Brought some energy into the contest when replacing Tuipulotu in the 50th minute and was again a consistent presence at the lineout.

20. Peter Lakai - 6

Continued to catch the eye in the test arena, albeit in limited minutes off the bench. Lakai played hard and had the most success with ball in hand of the bench players.

TJ Perenara was active off the bench against Italy. Photo / INPHO, Tom Maher, Photosport

21. TJ Perenara - 6

Looked to exploit the space that seemed to be opening up late in the game when he replaced Roigard after 57 minutes. The departing halfback crammed plenty of activity into a 23-minute stint off the bench.

22. David Havili - 5

Went to work in some valuable minutes off the bench, looking to get his hands on the ball though wasn’t able to find much room to work in.

23. Damian McKenzie – 5

Much like Havili, McKenzie was kept in check on attack when he entered the contest, with just 10m from six carries.

