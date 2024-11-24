Before the test in Turin there were three areas I’d suggested would make it a fitting finale to the first year of coach Scott Robertson’s term as All Black coach.

One was a win by more than 20 points. Close but no cigar.

The second was no drop in intensity when the subs took the field in the second half. Mark that down as a 50-50 call.

Did the All Blacks’ game become less intense and effective in the last 40 minutes than it was in the first 40? No. But the problem was that the bar wasn’t set at world beating levels in the first spell. One half was about as average as the other, even down to one yellow card in the first spell, and one in the second.

The third aspirational criteria was to see quick, front foot ball that allowed speedsters Will Jordan, Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke to run in some exciting tries.

Sadly, that didn’t happen. There was a golden period of play in the 38th minute leading to Will Jordan’s try, when the ball passed through 14 pairs of All Black hands. But for most of the game, excitement was as rare as a generous spirited statement at a Donald Trump rally.

Passion at the breakdown

From the opening minutes it was clear that the Italian forwards were going to scrap at the breakdown like men who had just been told the All Blacks had paused in the players’ tunnel to yell insults at the home team’s families.

Even more impressively, the Italians’ passion didn’t flag for the whole game. Again and again they slowed All Black ball, and won turnovers and penalties.

The All Blacks took the Turin test so seriously they fielded the best side they could put on the ground. But despite that, in the battle for the loose ball Italy showed that, even at the elevated level of test rugby, a team committed to a wild-eyed, fever-pitch approach can get the better of more highly rated players in a physical battle.

Was it a pointer to the future?

The New Zealand rugby psyche has always had a massive streak of self-doubt running through it.

It’s an unfortunate fact that the last two tests of the year, a one point loss to France, and a messy win over Italy, will be the most recent memories as we head into summer.

But before the sackcloth and ashes are starting to be worn at clubrooms around the country, there are actually some genuine pluses from 2024.

Most importantly, the All Blacks now have two tight fives that can foot it with the best. Huge advances have been made in the front row by Tamaiti Williams and Asafo Aumua, and at lock by Tupou Vaa’I.

It did feel slightly bizarre that beating Italy had to grimly revolve around the power of our scrum, not free-flowing attacking back play. But the penalties being won by our pack in Turin were a reminder that one area where the likes of South Africa and Ireland can’t bully us is at scrum time.

A revamped loose forward trio in ‘25 that starts Wallace Sititi at No. 8 appeals too, and if Cam Roigard had a scratchy start against Italy, he played his way right back into the game.

The backline does still feel like a work in progress, but it’s gratifying to see that Will Jordan appears to have cemented his place in his best position, at fullback.

A weird French connection next year

The decision by France to basically send a second XV here for a test series next July is a toxic mix of arrogance and insult.

At first, facing the French looked like a brutal start to 2025 for the All Blacks. Now it should be a much less stressful way to ease into the season.

The downside is that for the All Blacks, playing a bunch of promising French players may not be the battle-hardening they need before facing South Africa and a rejuvenated Wallabies in the Rugby Championship.

Land of not much hope and glory

As the year ended for Wales with yet another loss, a 45-12 defeat by South Africa, it’s fascinating to see something happening that’s almost unheard of in professional sport.

In Wales all the blame is not being heaped on coach Warren Gatland’s head. The general consensus seems to be that the problems in Welsh rugby are infinitely more widespread than the test team not winning a game this year.

There have been reports of internal strife between the Welsh union and their professional clubs for several years. Sadly it seems the dysfunction in boardrooms has now taken over the game on the pitch.



