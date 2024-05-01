Scott Robertson embraces David Havili in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

David Havili could put himself into the race for the All Blacks No 10 jersey, after the order to move the versatile Crusaders midfielder into first five-eighths came from none other than coach Scott Robertson.

On Saturday, as the reigning champions run out to face the Queensland Reds in Christchurch, Havili will take the reins at first five for the first time this season, moving infield from his favoured No 12 jersey.

Havili, 29, is no stranger to first five and has played there for the Crusaders in the past - albeit not since a 25-15 loss to the Chiefs in February 2020.

But with the Crusaders struggling to settle on a first-choice first five after Richie Mo’unga’s move to Japan, Havili is the latest solution coach Rob Penney will turn to as his side look to salvage their season.

Teha Kemara, Rivez Reihana and Riley Hohepa have all been trialled at 10 so far this season, although none have the experience or quality of Havili.

And while the Crusaders have toyed with the idea of moving Havili into the driver’s seat in the past, intervention from Robertson was behind this weekend’s switch, Penney explained.

“We’ve talked about it often, just as a coaching group,” he said.

“But it wasn’t until the All Blacks confirmed they were really interested to see him playing there that there was a shift in a couple of people’s minds to go that way.

“That’s where it’s led.”

While Havili is unlikely to challenge the pair of Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett for the All Blacks’ No 10 jersey any time soon, his ability to cover the role could prove invaluable.

Since his debut for the Crusaders in 2015, Havili has covered close to every role in the backline, barring halfback.

And while he may be behind Jordie Barrett in the queue to wear No 12 at test level, Havili being a jack of all trades is something Robertson in particular could lean heavily on when picking his first squad as All Blacks coach.

“I’d say they’d be very excited about having Davey Havili in the mix, being able to play 10, 12, 13 really effectively, and 15 if required,” Penney continued.

“He’s such a versatile player. Doesn’t that make an international bench really exciting?

David Havili in action for New Zealand against Australia. Photo / Photosport

“At the end of the day, there’s lots of positives for the New Zealand game, and the flow-on from that is it’s really positive for Davey, and really positive for us.”

On paper, Havili does have all the attributes needed from a first five.

His ability to organise a backline has been seen in both midfield and fullback, along with his ability to kick.

Becoming the Crusaders’ first-choice second five under Robertson also saw his defensive game improve, along with his passing from first receiver.

Those attributes, along with his attitude towards a new challenge in particular, has made the move such an enticing proposition for Penney, starting on Saturday.

“He’s an outstanding world-class talent. He’s embraced the challenge of being a 10, which is so exciting,” the coach said.

“He’s got all the attributes you need in a world-class 10. Him embracing it now gives us the opportunity to unleash him wholeheartedly in that area.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.