Levi Aumua tackles Brett Cameron of the Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders centre and All Blacks hopeful Levi Aumua has opened up on his frustrations, after an indifferent start to Super Rugby 2024.

In two seasons with Moana Pasifika, 29-year-old Aumua consistently proved to be one of the most devastating players in the competition.

But while also eligible to represent Samoa, Fiji and Australia, Aumua has declared himself for New Zealand, and headed south from Auckland to the Crusaders in the hope of pushing his case as a test prospect this year.

However, as the seven-time champions haven’t continued their incredible record from the Scott Robertson era under new coach Rob Penney, Aumua has also struggled to hit his former heights.

How to access Herald Sport’s best Premium articles for just 50c a week

In nine games this season, Aumua has scored just one try from midfield, and been part of only two wins. By comparison, Aumua’s opening nine games of 2023 with Moana Pasifika yielded four tries from only eight starts, with another coming off the bench.

Those performances came as part of a side that lost 14 of its 15 regular season games, as evidence Aumua is able to perform while his teammates falter.

While tries scored is far too simple a metric to judge a centre on in the modern game, Aumua’s current woes align with that of his team, who are yet to consistently produce performances worthy of the champions tag.

And speaking to Newstalk ZB, Aumua conceded there has been second thoughts over his move south - even as he remains committed to the Crusaders’ cause.

“Of course, those things creep into your mind a bit,” he admitted. “But I did really want to come down to this team.

“I knew that it wasn’t going to be easy. Everyone is looking to [beat you] every game, teams front up to play the Crusaders.

“There has been a little bit of frustration between myself, and not being able to do what I wanted to do, what I can do, and show the team that.

“I guess there’s small snippets, in games like the Chiefs and last week like the Rebels where I do get that ball. Massive credit to the forwards that really fronted up and put it on a platform for the backs to play off.

“That allows me to do what I can.”

Aumua isn’t alone in his struggles.

Amid an injury crisis that’s seemed never-ending, few players have managed to recapture their form of previous years in 2024.

Levi Aumua of Moana Pasifika in action against the Crusaders at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport

After the past seven years of being close to untouchable, Penney’s side have already lost seven games, and now need to be nigh on perfect for any chance of reaching this year’s playoffs.

The Crusaders have backed Penney, and were rewarded last week with a convincing 39-0 victory over the Melbourne Rebels.

And having played every game this season, Aumua credits the belief and support of the likes of Penney and assistant coach James Marshall.

And with that win over the Rebels in the bank, Aumua hopes he’s turned a corner in his own form.

“It is a really good feeling. There’s plenty of other boys in there that can do exactly the same role, and play how I play.

“It’s been really nice. They’ve been there as mentors and coaches for me throughout the season.

“I don’t think I’ve really reached my full capacity for this season, yet, and giving what I really can give.

“Building on from last week onwards, I think I’ve still got a lot to show and give.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



