NZ Herald sports journalist and Newstalk ZB's Nathan Lim on the Herald NOW sports panel.

All Blacks released to play NPC matches in wake of Argentina defeat

Sixteen members of the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad have been made available to play in the NPC this week.

Bay of Plenty have been boosted with the inclusion of trio Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter and Tevita Mafileo for Friday night’s clash with North Harbour.

On Saturday afternoon, hooker Brodie McAlister will be available for Canterbury when they host Manawatū, while Josh Lord pulls on the Taranaki strip to face Counties Manukau in Pukekohe.

Tasman and Otago will welcome back Timoci Tavatavanawai and George Bower respectively for their Saturday night match.

Wellington will have four members of the All Blacks squad at their service on Sunday afternoon – backs Kyle Preston and Ruben Love, and forwards Peter Lakai and Asafo Aumua – while Caleb Clarke is set to return from his high ankle injury to join Auckland when they head to Porirua Park.