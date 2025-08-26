Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks released to play NPC matches in wake of Argentina defeat

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

NZ Herald sports journalist and Newstalk ZB's Nathan Lim on the Herald NOW sports panel.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sixteen members of the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad have been made available to play in the NPC this week.

Bay of Plenty have been boosted with the inclusion of trio Emoni Narawa, Leroy Carter and Tevita Mafileo for Friday night’s clash with North Harbour.

On Saturday afternoon, hooker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save