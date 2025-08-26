Ranfurly Shield holders, Waikato, will have Anton Lienert-Brown, who returned early from Argentina following a head knock, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau and Ollie Norris available for their Shield defence against Southland on Sunday evening.
The list of All Blacks playing for their provincial teams is as follows:
Friday, August 29
North Harbour v Bay of Plenty – North Harbour Stadium, 7.05pm
Bay of Plenty: Emoni Narawa; Leroy Carter, Tevita Mafileo
Saturday, August 30
Canterbury v Manawatū – Rangiora Showground Oval, 2.05pm
Canterbury: Brodie McAlister
Counties Manukau v Taranaki – Navigation Homes Stadium, Pukekohe, 2.05pm
Taranaki: Josh Lord
Tasman v Otago – Trafalgar Park, Nelson, 7.05pm
Tasman: Timoci Tavatavanawai
Otago: George Bower
Sunday, August 31
Wellington v Auckland – Porirua Park, 2.05pm
Wellington: Kyle Preston; Peter Lakai; Ruben Love; Asafo Aumua
Auckland: Caleb Clarke
Waikato v Southland – FMG Stadium Waikato, 4.35pm
Waikato: Anton Lienert-Brown; Luke Jacobson; Samipeni Finau; Ollie Norris