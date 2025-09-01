Premium

All Blacks v Springboks: Top 10 tests as ranked by rugby expert Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford selects his top clashes between the All Blacks and Springboks.
‘After 108 tests, the most intense rivalry in world rugby, between New Zealand and South Africa, is as keen today as it was when it began in 1921. The most important reason the contests are often so spellbinding is that for year after year, it’s a clash of the two

