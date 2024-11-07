All Blacks centre Rieko Ioane is keen to move on from a feud with retired Ireland first-five Johnny Sexton as he prepares for another meeting with the world’s number one side.
In his autobiography Obsessed released in September, former Irish number 10 Sexton revealed his version of events at the end of last year’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final when Ireland were knocked out by New Zealand.
“And as I stand there, hands on hips, staring in disbelief at [referee Wayne] Barnes, Rieko Ioane still comes up to me and tells me, ‘Get back ten metres.’ Huh? ‘Penalty,’ he says. ‘Back ten.’ And then, after Barnes blows the final whistle, he says, ‘Don’t miss your flight tomorrow. Enjoy your retirement, you c**t.’
“So much for the All Blacks’ famous ‘no dickheads’ policy. So much for their humility. I walk after Ioane and call him a fake-humble f***er. It doesn’t look great, me having a go at one of them just after we’ve lost. But I can’t be expected to ignore that.”
Ioane poured fuel on the fire of the spat by posting to Instagram a photo of himself and Sexton as the Irishman is delivering a verbal spray, accompanied with the song Zombie by Irish band The Cranberries.