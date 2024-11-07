The chorus of the song is playing with the words “In your head” – seemingly a jab at Sexton’s displeasure with the exchange. The song was also Ireland’s unofficial anthem at last year’s World Cup, and was sung by fans notably after their pool stage victory over eventual champions South Africa.





In an exclusive interview with Newstalk ZBs Elliott Smith in Dublin, Ioane says as far as he’s concerned that chapter is closed ahead of the test tomorrow morning.

“There’s stuff that happens on the field that is all part of the game. I didn’t think too much of it and that’s where I am at the moment.

“When you look at the layout of our Northern Tour we’ve got tough matches back-to-back-to-back. Definitely exciting. These are the moments as All Blacks we love. Looking forward to it.”

Ireland and the All Blacks have split their last 10 meetings while the world number one side have won 19 straight at home – their last home defeat coming against France in the 2021 Six Nations.

The last time the two sides clashed in Paris, the All Blacks ended Ireland’s 17-game winning streak with a 28-24 win.

Ioane said that there are aspects the side can take out of the quarter-final victory but it’s ultimately in the past.

“It was such as proud moment for the nation and for us as a team. You can’t look back too far and you have to focus on what’s ahead. The only thing we can take from that was how they played and how we played. We have to be able to remove the emotion and focus solely on the performance this Friday.

“History and past results don’t matter when it comes this Friday. It’s how best we can build on our last two wins over Japan and England. Shape our game to suit Ireland...fixing areas like discipline last week was huge for us and we need to be a lot better.

Speaking about Ireland, who could lose their number one ranking this weekend, Ioane said the sides have similar style of play.

“They have skilled backs that love to play from anywhere. Their forwards are just as skilled. Their strength is the ability to hold on to the ball for long phases. Similar to us they love the attacking side and holding long phases which is where they usually break teams down. Our defence and again our discipline is going to be huge.”

