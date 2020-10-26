Rugby: World's first five-point conversion landed in inaugural World Tens tournament

Ben Cima of the Ohio Aviators lines up his five-point attempt near the halfway line. Photo / Twitter

By Ian Cameron of RugbyPass

The first five-point conversion has been kicked in rugby union and it's happened at the inaugural Bermuda World Tens tournament.

The 10-a-side game, which is a hybrid form of the sport that sits somewhere between 15s and sevens, has a number of rule variations and 'Conversion Jeopardy' is maybe the most eye-catching and experimental.

According to World Tens: "Conversion jeopardy, with the conversion after the try, ensures that the conversion is now worth between one and five points depending where the kicker selects which zone to kick from."

This allows a team to bag as many as five points if they successfully land a conversion from behind the halfway line.

USA Eagles international Ben Cima of the Ohio Aviators landed the first five-pointer in rugby union during his side's match against Phoenix.

And the @AviatorRugby take game two against Phoenix 26-0



👏Ben Cima landing this monster Conversion Jeopardy 5 pointer!! pic.twitter.com/769JlaGx1d — World Tens Series (@WorldTens) October 25, 2020

The World Tens Series is an international, professional Rugby Tens tournament. Privately owned teams tour the globe competing in pools and knockouts, in a similar fashion to the World Sevens Series.

The first-ever World Tens Series tournament got underway in Bermuda this weekend and from 2021 the tournament will be expanded to include 16 teams competing in tournaments in 12 locations throughout the world.