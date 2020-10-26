Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The time for All Blacks midfield experiments is over

5 minutes to read

Jack Goodhue of the All Blacks is tackled (L) during the Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies at Eden Park. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

Opinion:

There's a lot to be said for a midfield combination. The stability and certainty it brings is often overlooked and undervalued.

When there's consistency of selection in the midfield it tends to be the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.