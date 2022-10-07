The haka gives the Black Ferns a physical and mental boost before the game even starts. Photo / Photosport

The haka gives the Black Ferns a physical and mental boost before the game even starts. Photo / Photosport

Grab your facepaint and flags - the time has come to celebrate the best female rugby players in the world as the Rugby World Cup (RWC) finally kicks off.

It's the first time the RWC has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere with the talent-packed Black Ferns the proud reigning champs.

Today's triple header at Auckland's Eden Park is already a record-breaker for the largest crowd for a women's rugby game with well over 35,000 tickets purchased.

The previous record was a crowd of 20,000 who watched the 2014 World Cup final in France.

New Zealand Rugby said opening day today was expected to sell out and with the stadium holding 47,000 at capacity, the record would be well and truly shattered.

The Black Ferns celebrating their win at the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup final in Ireland. Photo / ©INPHO, Dan Sheridan

Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner described the tournament as a "once-in-a-generation opportunity for gender equality in sport".

He said the event was an opportunity to be part of history and he was encouraging all fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers to get behind the Black Ferns and buy a ticket.

As well as the promise of three world-class rugby matches in one day at Eden Park there is also entertainment with international musical superstar Rita Ora headlining the event.

The six-week tournament was delayed a year because of Covid-19 so, despite the 2022 kick-off date, the much-anticipated series is officially known as the 2021 competition.

And this year it's expected to be worth the wait.

Why you should watch:

Whether you're a die-hard rugby fan or just love that women are getting long-overdue recognition and their own stage, this is going to be a tournament to remember.

Twelve of the world's best women's rugby teams will battle it out in Aotearoa from today until November 12 in a total of 26 matches at Auckland's Eden Park, Waitākere Stadium and Whangārei's Northland Events Centre.

Black Fern Portia Woodman scores a try with support from Ruby Tui (right). Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Black Ferns team is loaded with talent, they are playing on home soil and it's cheap to watch.

With $5 tickets for children and tickets for adults starting at $10, it has never been more affordable to watch top-class rugby live.

The Entertainment:

Rita Ora will play at Eden Park for the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Supplied

As well as the on-field action there is food and entertainment and with Rita Ora, Benee, Shapeshifter and Ladi6 you're getting concert performances at a very low ticket price.

International musical superstar Ora will perform at halftime of the New Zealand-Australia match.

The American has special ties to New Zealand with her recent marriage to award-winning Kiwi filmmaker Taika Waititi.

Ora said she couldn't wait to perform in Aotearoa and join the incredible female athletes for the historic moment.

"I'm honoured to be a part of the Rugby World Cup 2021 family and to share the stage with amazing talent as we shine a light on women's sport," she said.

"New Zealand holds a special place in my heart and I look forward to connecting with the fans, players and everyone involved during my time at the tournament."

A purpose-built stage between the north and east stands at Eden Park will house the headline performances and a festival of Māori and Pasifika culture including food, entertainment and music will be spread throughout the stadium.

The haka gives the Black Ferns a physical and mental boost before the game even starts. Photo / Photosport

And it's not just the opening day crowd who will be treated to hit music at the six-week event.

Kiwi group Shapeshifter will take to the stage for the semifinals at Eden Park on Saturday November 5.

The band is used to playing to sell-out crowds around the world but has never played at Eden Park.

Hip-hop artist Ladi6 will entertain crowds with her hits such as Diamonds and Like Water on day two of the tournament at the Northland Events Centre in Whangarei.



And award-winning artist Benee - best known for tracks such as Supalonely and Soaked - will perform during the final on Saturday November 12.

How to watch:

You can't beat watching the action live and with tickets priced at $5 for kids and $10 for adults, it's the most affordable series to watch in person.

The action kicks off at Eden Park today when France takes on South Africa at 2.15pm.

England and Fiji battle it out at 4.45pm, followed up by the New Zealand-Australia game at 7.15pm.

The triple-header match day means fans can see three international rugby matches with just a single match day ticket.

More than 35,000 tickets had been snapped up already with the remainder selling fast.

Click here to buy yours.

If you miss out you can catch the action from your couch with Spark Sport, which has the official broadcast rights.

If you don't have a Spark Sport membership you can sign up for the month for $24.99 to see all the action.

The membership means you can stream content on up to five devices including TV, laptops and phones.

Spark has also partnered with Three so eight of the 26 matches will be broadcast free-to-air.

Broadcasters Scotty Robinson and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby will commentate the games and expert analysis will be provided by former Black Fern Kristina Sue and New Zealander Sene Naoupu, who played for the Irish side in 2017.

Who's involved:

The top seven from the last World Cup in Ireland 2017 automatically qualified so that includes the winning Black Ferns team, England, France, the United States, Canada, Australia and Wales.

South Africa, Japan, Italy, Fiji and Scotland have since qualified.

Who to watch

English player Zoe Aldcroft is a prolific tackler and in 2019 she was named World Rugby Women's 15s Player of the Year. Photo / World Rugby

There are so many talented Black Ferns but here are three to watch out for and some internationals:

RUBY TUI: It's the debut World Cup match for fan-favourite "Rubes" after playing sevens and she's been making plenty of moves on and off the field. Tui has her autobiography Straight Up in stores and she's an outspoken champion of promoting women in rugby.

It has been a big year for Ruby Tui with the release of her book Straight Up and the kick-off for the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Supplied

AYESHA LETI-I'IGA: Depending on the status of a calf injury former sprinter Leti-I'iga is expected to show plenty of pace having scored seven tries in five tests in 2022 alone. The winger has super acceleration and is exciting to watch - blink and you'll miss her.

PORTIA WOODMAN Gun player Woodman is a top try-scorer with seven tries in the recent 95-12 win over Japan at Eden Park. She's rugby royalty with both her dad and uncle playing in the All Blacks in the 1980s. In 2020 she was named as the top women's sevens player of the decade.

EMILY SCARETT England's star centre was one of the tournament's highest points scorers in 2014 but has also experience with 102 caps with her inclusion in the 2010 and 2017 World Cups.

EMILY CHANCELLOR from the Wallaroos is described as a key player in the Australian forward pack. She's also a major breakdown threat giving her team an added edge in defence.

VITALINA NAIKORE from Fiji is a try-scoring machine. The centre scored a hat-trick in the Super W final that helped the Fijiana Drua lift the title and was awarded Player of the Championship.

ZOE ALDCROFT is another standout player from the England side. She's got pace and tackles hard and was named World Rugby Player of the Year in 2021.

Food

Plenty of food stands will be open on game days but you can also take your own food as long as it's not commercially produced - so no drive-thru meals.

Make food at home and bring in a soft chilly bag smaller than 350mm high by 300mm deep by 400mm wide - so it can fit under your seat).

You can also bring a sealed water bottle (one litre or smaller) and it can be refilled within the stadium at one of the 18 water stations.

Weather

The sun will attempt to shine but it's going to be mainly from behind clouds with an overcast weekend expected. A high of 17C and low of 11C is forecast for the weekend but best to prepare for anything and rug up in the evening.

How to get there:

Travel on trains, and regular buses to and from Eden Park is included with your match ticket. Travel is not included in tickets for matches at Waitakere Stadium. Click here for details.