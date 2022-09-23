Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby World Cup: How Wayne Smith is using 'traumatic' All Blacks lessons to shape Black Ferns' World Cup bid

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Wayne Smith knows the extent of the highs and lows that a World Cup has to offer. Photo / Photosport

Wayne Smith knows the extent of the highs and lows that a World Cup has to offer. Photo / Photosport

Wayne Smith is leaning into past experiences in order to best prepare the Black Ferns for their upcoming Rugby World Cup bid.

Hosting the first women's Rugby World Cup in the Southern Hemisphere, as well

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.