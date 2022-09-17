Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Kendra Cocksedge on dealing with 'keyboard warriors' and pressure on Black Ferns ahead of home World Cup

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Kendra Cocksedge was named in the Black Ferns' 32-strong World Cup squad. Photo / Getty Images

Kendra Cocksedge was named in the Black Ferns' 32-strong World Cup squad. Photo / Getty Images

The Black Ferns know they're going into the Rugby World Cup facing an unfamiliar pressure.

For the first time, the Black Ferns will play the World Cup on home soil, and enter the fray as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.