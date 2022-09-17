Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Why Tevita Li returned home for NPC season with North Harbour

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Tevita Li has returned to North Harbour for the NPC season. Photo / Photosport

Tevita Li has returned to North Harbour for the NPC season. Photo / Photosport

Home is where the heart is, so when Tevita Li got the opportunity for another season in a North Harbour jersey, he made sure he could take it on.

It wasn't as straightforward as just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.