Tevita Li has returned to North Harbour for the NPC season. Photo / Photosport

Home is where the heart is, so when Tevita Li got the opportunity for another season in a North Harbour jersey, he made sure he could take it on.

It wasn't as straightforward as just saying yes, however. Over the past couple of years, Li has been playing his rugby with Suntory Sungoliath in Japan, and still has another season on his contract.

He says the club were happy to let him return home and play in this season's National Provincial Championship, but it came at a cost, with Li having to cover the cost of his insurance in case he picked up any injuries during the campaign.

"I was able to do that, they were sweet with it," he explains. "I was surprised they let me play, so I'm grateful I was able to come back."

Making his return to North Harbour Stadium for the first time since 2018, Li has come back a different man.

The dynamic winger burst onto the New Zealand rugby scene with the province in 2013, when he was just 18 years old and still attending Massey High School.

His talent was unmistakable, and he was quickly brought into the Super Rugby arena, with the Blues including him in their wider training squad in 2014. He made his debut that year, and went on to play eight times in his debut season and score three tries.

His ascension to the top of the game was swift, and with that came plenty of expectations as to what Li might become as a player.

And while Li was working to become the best player he could, he also saw the opportunity in front of him at the most simplistic level.

"I knew the expectation was there because coming straight out of high school into a professional environment, there was a lot of things going around.

"I saw it as an opportunity that I could be able to play rugby and do something that I love. Back then, I was learning from a lot of great players who were in the All Blacks, and also getting coached by a lot of great coaches."

He spent three seasons with the Blues, before joining the Highlanders from 2017 to 2019. He joined Suntory later in 2019, and has been with the club since.

Tevita Li has been a force since joining Suntory Sungoliath in Japan. Photo / Getty Images

Since leaving New Zealand, there has been some speculation about Li's international future, too. While born in Auckland, he is eligible to represent Tonga through his heritage and could qualify to represent Japan if he was to spend another two years in the country.

However, it is something Li has not given much thought to, as it would impact his contract in Japan. He says at the conclusion of next season, he will give it some thought.

In Japan, he picked right up where he left off in New Zealand, becoming a fan favourite through his speed and ability to bump off defenders. In the fast-paced, attacking style of play in Japan, he has excelled.

In just 22 appearances across three seasons, he has scored 125 points - with more tries in the competition than he has games played. It has been a fruitful, and enjoyable move.

"At Suntory, we get looked after really well. It's just little things; we get food at training, we get our washing done. They've got a lot of lovely people and they're so respectful, it's quite cool to see and I love being up there."

Still only 27 years old, Li says he feels a bit like an old head returning to Harbour this season, but that he returns as a player with a different outlook on the game that he might have had in the past.

"I've learned a lot through the years, and I've learned that rugby's not everything. I've got kids now and I get to go home to my family," he says.

"I still love the game and am still passionate about playing rugby; I still love waking up every morning and coming to work. I'm able to wake up and do something I love every single day with great people."