Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Brodie Retallick on unusual injuries, rare match for Hawke's Bay and road back to All Blacks

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Brodie Retallick has been on the sidelines after suffering a facial injury in the third test against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Brodie Retallick has been on the sidelines after suffering a facial injury in the third test against Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Brodie Retallick just wants to get some consistent playing time.

After taking a sabbatical in Japan, his Super Rugby return for the Chiefs this year was interrupted when he broke his thumb five rounds into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.