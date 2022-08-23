Five reasons why... the All Blacks must beat Argentina

Emiliano Boffelli of the Pumas celebrates scoring a try against the All Blacks. Photosport

1) They'd look a bit silly if they didn't

This week, of all weeks, is not the time to stumble. Not after the long-awaited and anti-climactic conclusion (?) to the Ian Foster Saga.

Imagine the angst if, in the game after Foster's retained, the All Blacks suffer a shock defeat.

Imagine the fallout — that being an apt term, given the nuclear level the takes will reach — if Foster's side don't win this must-win match.

Those who doubted Foster's appointment, and those who further questioned his retention, would be left feeling their concerns were correct.

And New Zealand Rugby — particularly Mark Robinson after the jokey nature of last week's press conference — would be surely feeling rather foolish.

They had a golden chance to end the Foster error. Few fans would have begrudged the decision to do so, even after the All Blacks' rousing win at Ellis Park.

But they turned down that chance — and now better hope their backing is backed up on the field.

2) Retain the Jo Mo

We need to start with one thing: momentum doesn't exist in sport, except on a literal physical level. It's a thing people like saying, but it's not a thing.

Think about it. The idea is preposterous that the good vibes generated two weeks ago on a different continent can be somehow carried into Saturday's match.

Not a thing.

But if momentum were real — which it isn't — the All Blacks would be wise to not let it slip from their grasp, even if you can't really grasp the intangible.

All of which is, I guess, a needlessly complicated way of saying the All Blacks really do need to win a second straight match, need to avoid losing form or squandering those vibes so soon after a stunning success in Johannesburg.

They may not be carrying momentum into Saturday night, because momentum isn't real, but it will be two steps forward then three steps back if victory at the famed Ellis Park isn't followed by victory at the slightly less famed Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch.

3) The all-important Rugby Championship

Oh yeah, forget about nebulous concepts like momentum; let's remember a real, definable target that can be attained by taming Los Pumas.

The Rugby Championship — a competition we all care very much about and don't merely use to pass time in those dark three-year stretches in which there is no World Cup — is up for grabs.

The competition in recent years has, like Super Rugby but on a lower scale, suffered from format changes and Covid disruptions. It's admittedly difficult to keep track of how many matches each new edition will have.

And, adding to general disinterest, it's been not so difficult for the All Blacks to win. Perhaps not a total gimme, like the Bledisloe Cup, but New Zealand have claimed 18 of 26 editions including five of the last six.

Splitting the South African series means No 19 could well be on the way.

4) No more friendly welcomes to New Zealand

It's still tough, even with Foster in the box, to forgo the thoughts that every All Blacks fan must have before a match like this: points probably won't be dropped at home to Argentina. Not at home. Not to Argentina.

And there's still plenty of justification for this assuredness. Argentina looked pretty good last week while thumping Australia 48-17 in San Juan, but can they do it on a cold night in Christchurch?

Well, Ireland did. Not in Christchurch, but you get the point. The Pumas won't be delving too deep in the archives to find an example of the mighty All Blacks being toppled in New Zealand. Which is why the All Blacks need a mighty good win.

They need to prove New Zealand should still be a feared destination for tourists. Especially since, with the borders open, we're letting them in again.

No more friendly welcomes, I say. Time to get jingoistic.

Argentina's Rodrigo Bruni, middle, leads the celebrations at full time after the Pumas beat the All Blacks in 2020. Photosport

5) We have had enough history

Here's where we make requisite mention of Argentina having never won in New Zealand. Similar to how, before June, Ireland had never won in New Zealand.

There were warning signs with the Irish. A maiden win in Chicago followed by two more in Dublin made the threat seem imminent.

And if, like me, you don't really remember anything that happened in 2020, aside from the general 2020 of it all, then it's easy to forget that Argentina fired a warning shot of their own.

Their 25-15 victory — played in November, in Parramatta, like all normal Argentina-All Blacks matches — was Los Pumas' first win in what is now a 33-match rivalry.

Sure, it was followed by three comprehensive All Blacks triumphs, averaging 37.7 points while conceding 4.3, but one breakthrough can often beget another, as Ireland know well.

It seems we've all had enough history lessons lately. If the word historic is mentioned on Saturday night, and it's not related to the volume of booing Foster cops from the Christchurch crowd, then we know we're in trouble.