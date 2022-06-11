Ruahei Demant and her side overcame miserable conditions in Tauranga. Photo / photosport.nz

Black Ferns skipper Ruahei Demant is confident her side will stick to the style they love when they tackle Canada tomorrow.

After their new era began on Monday with an encouraging but imperfect win over Australia, the Black Ferns will be looking for an improved performance in their second Pacific Four Series match at Trusts Stadium in Waitakere.

Despite being hampered by torrential rain in Tauranga, the home side started their World Cup preparation the way they wanted to continue: controlling possession, playing with tempo and attacking with width.

A much-changed team will attempt to do likewise against the third-ranked Canadians, even if their comeback win over the Wallaroos came after a greater focus on territory.

"We talk a lot about courage in our team and I think the girls are still going to be courageous and try to play that style of rugby that we love to play," Demant told Newstalk ZB.

"[Monday] was a really good learning opportunity for us, but I admired the girls' courage and guts to play that style of rugby given the conditions.

"I think most teams would've just kicked the ball and played territory, but to see the girls still wanting to execute the game plan that we've been training so hard to try and play was really exciting."

That game plan has been a key focus for Wayne Smith during his six weeks in charge of the side following the resignation of Glenn Moore.

The Professor is still firmly in the experimentation phase with his squad, overhauling his forward pack for the Canada clash and shifting Demant to second five-eighth, outside of Hazel Tubic in her first test in the No 10 jersey.

"Starting at 12 outside of Hazel is really exciting because she has such great vision and she's got a great catch, kick and running game as well," Demant said.

"Judging from the way that we've been training - not only this week but the past couple of months - it doesn't really matter what the combos are.

"We seem to understand our game plan and understand our core roles within the game plan. Although it's a different 15 and 23 to last week, I don't think that people will see a disconnect."

Those new combinations will be seriously tested against a Canadian team who thumped the United States 36-5 in their tournament opener. The tourists will also call on several players who joined the side during the week after playing in England's Premier 15s final, and Demant knows the Black Ferns will be facing a step up from Australia.

"From playing them in the past we know they're a very athletic team," she said. "They're always very physical and really quick. So I'm assuming they're probably going to bring that same intent."

Both sides' athleticism will be challenged by a weather forecast that Demant succinctly described as "not the greatest", but it's a challenge the captain is relishing.

"I hope that the weather permits us to play that style of rugby. But rain, hail or shine we're still going to try and play that game."

Black Ferns team to play Canada:

Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Ruby Tui, Amy du Plessis, Ruahei Demant (c), Ayesha Leti-I'iga, Hazel Tubic, Kendra Cocksedge; Kaipo Olsen-Baker, Tafito Lafaele, Alana Bremner, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Tanya Kalounivale, Luka Connor, Phillipa Love.

Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Angel Mulu, Amy Rule, Chelsea Bremner, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u/Kendra Reynolds, Ariana Bayler/Arihiana Marino-Tauhinu, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Renee Wickliffe.