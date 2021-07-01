Rugby: Vaea Fifita to depart Hurricanes for deal with Wasps in England

Ian Foster said the chance to play a first test at home was "pretty special" especially for the newer players selected. Video / NZ Herald

Vaea Fifita has joined the current crop of players heading abroad this offseason, with the 11-test All Black and Hurricanes stalwart confirming a move to the English Premiership.

The 29-year-old loose forward and lock has inked a deal with Wasps for next season, where he will link up with 2016 Super Rugby winning Hurricanes teammates Brad Shields and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

"I am proud to be joining one of the most historic rugby clubs in the world," Fifita said.

"I can't wait to get started on what promises to be a very exciting journey with Wasps. I will be working hard to help the team achieve as much success as possible.

"My family and I look forward to experiencing everything that England has to offer."

Fifita won't be the only Hurricanes player to leave the club during the Super Rugby offseason. Midfield backs Ngani Laumape and Vince Aso have also taken up contracts offshore.

Laumape will be joining Stade Francais in France, looking to take his career into the next phase after constantly being overlooked by All Blacks selectors.

Aso leaves the Hurricanes for Panasonic in Japan's Top League after seven years in the team's system and more than 50 appearances. Aso will play for Wellington in this year's National Provincial Championship and then depart for Japan on a three-year-deal.

Aso will link up with Chiefs loose forward Lachlan Boshier at the club, with Boshier joining Panasonic on a two-year deal.

Blues first five-eighth Otere Black has also confirmed he will be heading to Japan to continue his career, though has not indicated which team he has agreed to terms with.

After securing Jordie Barrett's signature for another year, the Hurricanes will be next hoping to re-sign captain Ardie Savea whose contract ends at the end of 2021.