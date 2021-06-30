Rugby: Tonga name 13 debutants in squad to face All Blacks

Tonga last played the All Blacks in 2019. Photo / Dean Purcell

'Ikale Tahi Tonga have named 13 debutants in the squad for Saturday's test against the All Blacks with nine in the starting lineup.

Toulon halfback Sonatane Takulua will captain the side at Mt Smart Stadium in Tonga's seventh ever test against New Zealand, third outside of a Rugby World Cup.

The Tonga side features an all-new loose forward trio in Mateaki Kafatolu, Solomone Funaki and Sione Tu'ipolotu with former Highlanders captain Nasi Manu named on the bench.

The midfield combination of Nikolai Foliaki and North Harbour's Fine Inisi will also be playing their first tests.

For Tonga, their focus is on the two-test 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifying series against Manu Samoa in the two weekends following Saturday's test.

The first All Blacks side for 2021 will be named at 11.30am.

Tonga squad

1.Duke Nginingini*, 2.Sam Moli*, 3.Sila Puafisi, 4.Don Lolo*, 5.Zane Kapeli, 6.Mateaki Kafatolu*, 7.Solomone Funaki*, 8.Sione Tu'ipolotu*, 9.Sonatane Takulua (captain), 10.Kalione Hala, 11.Penikolo Latu, 12.Nikolai Foliaki*, 13.Fine Inisi*, 14.Hosea Saumaki*, 15.James Faiva.

Substitutes: 16. Siua Maile, 17.Jethro Felemi, 18.Tau Koloamatangi*, 19.Harrison Mataele*, 20.Viliami Taulani*, 21.Nasi Manu, 22.Leon Fukofuka, 23.Walter Fifita*

* Debut