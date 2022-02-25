The world rugby community has poured out salutations for the second time in 24 hours after the passing of former All Blacks and Fijian winger Joeli Vidiri.
On Friday morning, news arrived of the death of former All Black wing Va'aiga 'Inga' Tuigamala; before later that same day word came that Vidiri had also passed away while travelling in the US, aged 48.
Born in Fiji in 1973, Vidiri became a sensation on the field for his match-winning heroics for Counties Manukau and the Blues before playing two tests for the All Blacks in 1998.
However, his career was struck down by serious kidney failure, and he eventually had what was a life-prolonging kidney transplant in 2015.
Former All Black halfback Augustine Pulu shared a simple response to the news of Vidiri's passing on his Instagram page: "You gave us hope from the South, you will always be in our heart."
Sports broadcaster James McOnie poured out his tribute to both Vidiri and Tuigamala on Twitter, telling of how impressive they were to witness in the flesh.
"Va'aiga Tuigamala was the best schoolboy rugby player I ever saw. When Kelston BHS came to Hamilton Boys' in '87, Inga carved us up. His influence on both codes, in multiple nations, was immense.
"Joeli Vidiri was electric. Seemed to defy physics. A gem of a man. RIP legends."
Former New Zealand Sevens star Alando Soakai also expressed sadness at the loss of both rugby greats in one day.
"Not a good day for rugby. Two legends in the game gone. Condolence to the Vidiri family at this time. Another legend who inspired a generation of great Fijian wingers."
Former All Black Ben Atiga acknowledged the ground Vidiri broke for his Fijian-New Zealand contemporaries to come via his Twitter account: "Before Rokocoko, before Sivivatu, before Naholo, Reece... there was VIDIRI. Joeli gimme hope."
Maori Party co-leader posted an eloquent tribute to Vidiri on his Facebook page, showing his evident passion for the game of rugby.
"Joeli Vidiri was a class act, another power winger to be reckon with from Counties club matches in the NPC to his storming runs for the Blues in their twilight years in the 90's. They were the team to beat, Joeli on one wing and Lomu on the other a formidable combination.
"I will always remember the crowd singing 'give me hope Joeli, give hope Joeli, give me hope Joeli till the morning come' filling the hallowed ground that is the garden of Eden, Eden Park. God has a difficult decision to make, who is he going to put on the wing in the next game."
- More to come