The family of late All Black and Samoan international Va'aiga Tuigamala have paid tribute to their beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Tuigamala, known for his blockbusting and dynamic play on the wing and infectious personality, passed away in Auckland last night at the age of 52.

In a written statement to media, Tuigamala's heartbroken aiga remembered him as someone with "a smile so infectious it could light up an entire stadium".

"It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce our husband, father and grandfather has passed away unexpectedly," the statement reads.

"Va'aiga Lealuga Tuigamala was respected and recognised globally as 'Inga The Winger' - former All Black, Manu Samoa, New Castle Falcon, London Wasp and Wigan Warrior. To us, he was an adoring family man, a proud Samoan and a loyal servant of God.

"We know that people admired him for the way he conducted himself through every season of life; with a cheeky grin from ear to ear and a heart that was always ready to serve. If people ever wanted to know what it means to be humble, courageous and God-fearing, he was a true testament.

"We will always remember him for a smile that was so infectious it could light up an entire stadium. Inga never let anyone dim his light and his humble heart was always about serving others. The one defining trait about Inga was that he loved people.

"We would like to acknowledge all the medical professionals who worked hard to keep him with us. We would also like to thank all those who have prayed and sent their well wishes and condolences. We and our wider family take comfort in knowing you are all standing with us during this difficult time.

"We are still finalising funeral arrangements and ask media to please respect our privacy. It is a tragedy for anyone to suffer a loss like ours, and it is made even harder in these strange times. We thank you for your continued prayers."

Va'aiga Tuigamala's infectious smile is one of the many great legacies left behind by the sporting legend.

Inga is survived by his wife Daphne and children Jordan, Savaise (Bubba), Salote and Vaisilika.

Tuigamala played 20 matches for the All Blacks from 1989 to 1993, including 19 tests, and was a member of the 1991 Rugby World Cup squad.

Tuigamala emerged through the Ponsonby Rugby Club and was a central figure for the dominant Auckland provincial teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s, where he transformed the profile of an outside back with his size and power.

After playing rugby league in the UK for Wigan, he returned to rugby and played 23 tests for Samoa, including at the 1999 Rugby World Cup.

Eroni Clarke and Sir Michael Jones remember 'majestic' Inga

Michael Jones (left) and Inga Tuigamala, All Blacks v British & Irish Lions, 1993.

Tuigamala's friend and All Blacks teammate Eroni Clarke said the man affectionately known as "Inga" was "just one of those special people".

"He was so unassuming, he was charismatic," Clarke said. "That smile we all remember from those years ago when he came on in the 'Say Cheese' ads was probably one of the biggest things. When he scored a try, his smile would just light up everything.

"I got the privilege of spending some time with him, particularly over the last six months and the journey that he's had through health and wellbeing. It was an amazing time to see him championing that, particularly in our Pacific community, which we see feature negatively in the health statistics. He was really championing that and wanted to make a change. So he was an influencer, loved his community and loved people."

Clarke also paid tribute to Tuigamala's one-of-a-kind ability on the field, saying he was the hardest winger he's ever defended against.

"People have often asked me who was the hardest [wingers] that I've ever marked, and I would honestly and clearly say to them ... it was Inga because he'd be right in front of you one second, and the next, he'd be sidestepping you.

"I don't know how Michael [Jones] and other loose forwards were able to even follow him. Certainly as a defender I found it really hard to tackle him. It was just a swing of those hips and the thighs and the step, it was everything that you would see of Inga."

Inga Tuigamala, Auckland v Manawatu, 1991.

Sir Michael Jones echoed Clarke's sentiments, remembering a time when he tried to teach a young, up-and-coming Tuigamala a lesson on the field after he was compared to Sir Bryan Williams, one of Jones' heroes, in the media.

"How dare they compare him to the great Sir BG, so I thought I better make a statement," Jones said.

"I ran up to him, he just stood there and had a bit of a cheeky smile, and then he did this little stutter, I stopped, and next thing he had gone way past me and I missed him. I sort of chased him back and he had scored under the goalpost. So that was my first recognition of my dear brother.

"[He was] one of the most majestic rugby players and athletes I've ever seen."

Clarke said he will leave a huge legacy in the rugby world.

"He was very much a trendsetter; he was one of those ones that certainly set the bar for people," Clarke said.

"But at the same time, the thing that I loved about him the most, he was of that attitude that 'if I can do this, so can you'. I think that's for me one of the most wonderful things about Inga was that legacy that he had. That he always wanted to ensure that young people could really know that can achieve their dreams."

'A titan of the game': Local tributes flow

Tributes from prominent New Zealand and Pacific Island sportspeople, writers and rugby fans continued to flow in the wake Tuigamala's death.

His impact both on and off the rugby field is evident in the depth and long list of tributes being posted to social media and commented on in local media broadcasts.

Leading the way, the All Blacks called Tuigamala "an icon and inspiration" as part of a post to their social channels.

"Va'aiga Tuigamala is an all-time great who achieved things on and off the pitch others could only dream of. All Black number 900, you will never forgotten."

Former All Blacks coach John Hart told NZME that Tuigamala was a person and player who was universally loved from a young age.

"I reckon that's the thing that everyone will remember, is that infectious smile that he had throughout his life.

"I coached him in the New Zealand Colts for a couple of years before he made the All Blacks in '91 in that World Cup ... he was just a very, very special young man, everyone liked him. He wouldn't have had many enemies in the world.

"He was a huge man, a very powerful runner and could run over people, around people and he had a penchant for scoring tries. I remember in '91 he ended up on one wing and John Kirwan was on the other and that was a pretty powerful combination when you look at the physicality of those two players."

Former All Black Ben Atiga acknowledged with simple words the impact of Tuigamala's style of play as a forerunner to fellow legendary winger Jonah Lomu, "Before Jonah, there was Inga."

One of Tuigamala's Samoan contemporaries, Tala Leiasamaivao, agreed with Atiga's sentiments and added how much of an impact Tuigamala also had as a friend and mentor to fellow players.

"Saddened to hear the news of a brother and friend Inga Tuigamala a man of faith. Challenged me when we met as 21yr olds representing NZ about Christianity and if I knew Jesus Christ. I wasn't a Christian at the time but he immediately left an impression on me enough that I didn't touch a drop of alcohol for the 4 weeks we were away on tour," Leiasamaivao posted on Facebook.

"One of the great characters of our game, we reunited again for our beloved Manu Samoa in '96, the first true power and pace winger of the modern era and a personality larger than life."

Former New Zealand Warriors and Kiwis winger Iafeta Paleaaesina pointed out how much of an influence Tuigamala had on young Pasifika rugby players.

"As a kid I loved watching him bulldoze and send fear into the opposition's eyes every time he touched the ball. Thank you for inspiring us Pasifika and Kiwi kids. Rest In Love Va'aiga Tuigamala. Ia Manuia Lou Malaga."

Those words were echoed by former Samoan halfback Junior Poluleuligaga.

"Stunned by the news of the passing of Va'aiga Tuigamala. One of my idols growing up. Will never forget that big friendly smile of yours."

Auckland Rugby issued a statement through its social channels acknowledging the impact Tuigamala had on the club and community.

"It goes without saying that Inga was a legend of the Blue and White Hoops. He was a fan favourite within the Auckland Rugby community, who inspired so many to play the game we love."

Former Samoan international and Hurricanes fullback Tanner Vili said on Facebook "Life's not fair - Farewell Inga, farewell."

Tofiga Fepulea'i, a member of comedy duo Laughing Samoans, recounted how much of an idol he was for him as a young Samoan growing up in New Zealand.

"Lost for words uso. You were the reason why a front rower like me thought I could play out in the wing," he posted on Facebook.

"Growing up you were my hero. As I got older you became a older brother. I will miss your random calls to see how we are doing. Our visits to Samoa won't be the same without you there. Love you uso and miss your larger than life smile."

Tuigamala's cause of death has not yet been confirmed - he was about to launch a new video series in which he talks openly about his health struggles, including being diagnosed last year with type 2 diabetes.

He had only recently spoken to former Kiwis captain Richie Barnett about that journey.

"I really enjoyed my late connection with this beautiful man talking about inspiring healthy living in Pacific communities and his goal was to get down to my weight and he said it like he meant it and invited me to join his bike ride from Cape to Wellington in September."

