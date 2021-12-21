Rugby: Tributes flow following death of Kiwi rugby player Kawa Leauma in Amsterdam

Kawa Leauma played an unofficial game for Spain against Italy in October. Photo / Facebook

Local clubs and rugby dignitaries alike have paid tribute to Kiwi rugby player Kawa Leauma, who died after being critically injured in a fall in Amsterdam.

The 32-year-old reportedly fell eight metres - apparently from a room - after a match between Spain and Holland in Amsterdam. The Spanish forward suffered head injuries, and the Spanish Rugby Federation confirmed his passing this morning.

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont was one of many to send well wishes on social media after learning of the news.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma. My thoughts are with his teammates & family at this difficult time," Beaumont tweeted.

Spanish Olympic Committee president Alejandro Blanco said Leauma's death was "an injustice".

"Shocked by the news of Kawa Leauma's passing," Blanco tweeted. "What an injustice ... A fabulous boy that I was lucky enough to meet a few weeks ago. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and to all of Spanish rugby. I accompany you in the feeling."

Consternado por la noticia del fallecimiento de Kawa Leauma. Qué injusticia... Un chico fabuloso al que tuve la suerte de conocer hace algunas semanas. Mi sincero pésame a sus familiares, amigos, compañeros y a todo el rugby español. Os acompaño en el sentimiento. pic.twitter.com/WxWWP9yebY — Alejandro Blanco (@COE_Presidente) December 21, 2021

Leauma played for a number of Auckland clubs, including its representative sevens team, before moving abroad, and the Mount Wellington and Papatoetoe clubs were among those to pay their respects to Leauma on social media.

"These posts aren't easy to do and this one in particular is pretty upsetting as this club acknowledges the passing of Kawa Leauma," Mount Wellington's Facebook post said.

"Kawa was an integral part of our Mount Wellington Premier side, great player and humble both on and off the field and we enjoyed seeing him continue to thrive beyond his time at our club. He will be sorely missed by many of our community and we extend our sincere condolences to his wife and family as they navigate this tough time in a foreign country."

Papatoetoe's tribute said Leauma was "another brother gone way too soon".

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Kawwa (sic) Leauma who passed away in a tragic accident whilst living abroad in Spain," the club's Facebook post said.

"Rest in love brother Kawwa."

Another brother gone way too soon 😥 Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Kawwa Leuma who passed... Posted by Papatoetoe Rugby Football Club on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Leauma was in the Spanish squad ahead of their clash with the Netherlands on Sunday and had been hoping to make his official debut in the World Cup qualifying game, won 52-7 by Spain, after completing the necessary three years of residency.

He had made one unofficial appearance for Spain against Italy in October, but was ultimately left out of the team for the match in Amsterdam, a World Cup qualifier, because of questions over his eligibility.