Rugby: The two big talking points in first-choice All Blacks team

Contentious selections are in largely short supply as Ian Foster finally revealed his first-choice All Blacks team for the opening Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park on Saturday.

While selections in the loose forwards and Rieko Ioane's switch from centre to the left wing are sure to spark debate, and many other positions remain highly contestable, Foster has rewarded 12 starters who righted the wrongs in the last outing against Fiji.

Having used three tests against Pacific Island opposition in July to rotate his 36-man squad, Foster built anticipation for the grand unveiling of his preferred line-up.

In the end, the main surprise is Dalton Papalii's promotion to start at openside after spending the past month on the sideline. Luke Jacobson performed strongly from No 8 and is unlucky to drop to the bench, with Ardie Savea reverting to the back of the scrum.

Debates could be had elsewhere about whether Dane Coles or Codie Taylor should start at hooker; George Bower's nod ahead of Karl Tu'inukuafe at loosehead prop and the back three where Ioane claims the No 11 jersey and Damian McKenzie retains the fullback role.

While Wallabies coach Dave Rennie is without experienced halves James O'Connor, Nic White and three axed players – star wing Marika Koroibete, powerful No 8 Isi Naisarani and rookie prop Pone Fa'amausili after the trio broke team protocols by drinking through the night last weekend - Foster's challenge has been sorting through his depth.

Look no further than the bench where the All Blacks will inject Coles, Jacobson and three Barretts – Beauden, Scott and Jordie.

On balance, Foster has largely rewarded form horses with only Will Jordan held back from a fitness perspective, despite training fully this week on the hamstring he tweaked in the last test in Hamilton.

Papalii last played in the 102-0 rout of Tonga on July 3, injuring his calf in the process. By the end of last month it appeared Akira Ioane, Savea and Jacobson were the All Blacks' preferred loose trio, but Papalii's physical presence at the breakdown for the Blues this season won over the selectors to force his way back into the starting side.

Sam Whitelock of the All Blacks talks to his team following the International Test Match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Fiji. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"Dalton was our form loose forward in Super Rugby, he played well in the first test and then had a niggle which meant we had to take him out for two weeks. He's training well and we think he deserves a chance," Foster said after naming his team that features Aaron Smith becoming the All Blacks' 10th test centurion.

"We've certainly got a lot of extra work into Dalton the last couple of weeks behind the scenes. We had a camp last week and the Thursday training was pretty full on. His goal was to get through that from a contact and physical side and he did that well.

"Ardie we were fortunate to give him a good run at seven in his first game back for a while but it's a chance to put him back to where he's played more rugby for us and we believe that's where he's going to influence this game better."

The All Blacks opted to take a cautious approach with Jordan's hamstring which, in part, paved the way for Ioane's start on the left edge, where he's played 26 of his 37 tests and made a notable impact off the bench in Hamilton.

"Will is fit and available but Rieko's form at both centre and wing in July has been really strong. He had a calf that impacted him in 2019 and he came back in 2020 and he's now looking as sharp and confident as he's been. He's a centre-wing and that debate will continue but we're really happy with him in both."

Other than the personnel several factors may play a role this week. Rain is expected but of more significance are the five global law trials that kick in for this test.

Those include the 50/22 kick, goal-line dropouts when a player is held up and three rules designed to make the breakdown safer - the most influential not latching onto the ball carrier before they hit the deck.

"We're mindful of all those things. The 50/22 is a new one – I know the Aussies have been playing under those rules in their Super competition. It's new to us, but we've had some discussions about it. We haven't changed our game because of it but it's something we're going to have to grow awareness of."

Australia's Eden Park hoodoo – last winning at the venue in 1986 – and the fact they haven't held the Bledisloe for 18 years cannot be ignored, either. It's a huge task facing Rennie's men, but one Foster expects them to embrace.

"They've spoken about dominating us upfront and playing a fast physical game so much the same.

"France was a good series for them – three close tests. I'm sure they had objectives they wanted to get out of it so they'll be pleased with that. It doesn't really mean a lot now though, does it? We're into a Bledisloe Cup."

All Blacks team:

Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Angus Ta'avao, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett.