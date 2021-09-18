Rugby: Taranaki impress on NPC return with win over Wellington, Tasman beat Northland

Taranaki's Jayson Potroz (L) celebrates his try with Daniel Waite. Photo / Photosport

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the NPC to shut down for a month, many expected the teams might have a little rugby rust to shake off in the first week back.

That wasn't the case for Taranaki.

The Championship leaders made a strong statement with a 32-26 win over Wellington in Inglewood on Saturday afternoon, knocking off their second Premiership side through three games of the season.

In their first home win over the Lions since 2009, Taranaki impressed across the park – but it was their defence and superiority at the breakdown that laid the platform for the win.

"I think your brotherhood is based off your defence," Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden said after the match.

"Wellington are a good team and you've seen in their first few performances they're big boys and they're hard to stop so it was more about chucking the head in the spokes and seeing what happened. Our boys definitely fronted and we can't challenge then on that.

"I can't ask for much more from the boys. We had a little bit of a holiday so it was one of those things that was going to test how hard we actually worked over the break, and I think we can look each other in the eye and say we worked hard.

"We've got to keep working, but I'm very proud of the boys."

Taranaki did well to keep the scoreboard ticking over when given the opportunity, with fullback Stephen Perofeta slotting five penalty goals - making up 15 of his 22-point haul in the game - to keep the pressure on Wellington. First five-eighth Jayson Potroz played superbly, steering the team well and having a hand in several scoring plays, while left winger Kini Naholo caused plenty of problems for defenders out wide.

Kini Naholo of Taranaki was denied a try by a desperate Wellington tackle. Photo / Getty

Wellington opened the scoring with an early penalty goal, before a busy period saw the sides trade tries back and forth, with Taranaki running in three tries to Wellington's two – one of those after a yellow card late in the half to second-five Walden - to lead 20-16 at the break.

With the lead, Taranaki looked to score in threes with Perofeta knocking through four penalties in the half, which was enough of a buffer to see Wellington's comeback effort fall short. Sam Smith scored to make it 32-26, but the home defence stood strong to close out the win.

Further north, a late surge from Tasman saw the reigning Premiership champions survive a close clash against Northland, claiming a 48-29 win in Whangārei.

The scoreline flattered the Mako, as Northland were in the game until the final 15 minutes when constant pressure paid dividends for the visitors.

With the win, Tasman move to the top of the Premiership standings with three wins in as many matches, while Taranaki sit atop the Championship standings.

In the Farah Palmer Cup, Bay of Plenty notched their first win of the season with a 31-3 win over Otago.