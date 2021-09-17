Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby: Blow for top Auckland teams' bid to play in NPC, Farah Palmer Cup

4 minutes to read
All Black TJ Perenara talks about finding happiness in rugby. Video / Allblacks.com

All Black TJ Perenara talks about finding happiness in rugby. Video / Allblacks.com

Liam Napier
By:

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

New Zealand Rugby's plea to the government to allow three Auckland provincial teams to leave the Supercity and train in Taupō ahead of a return to the National Provincial Championship has been rejected.

The exemption

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.