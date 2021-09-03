Rugby: Support pours in for parents of Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell after house fire

Eloise Blackwell featured for the Blues women against the Chiefs in May. Photo / Getty Images

Support has poured in for the parents of Black Ferns captain Eloise Blackwell after they "lost everything" in a house fire.

Blackwell, who has played 43 times for the Black Ferns, has set up a Givealittle page on behalf of parents Johnny and Christina "in an attempt to raise some money for my parents who lost everything in their house fire this morning".

And in the eight hours since the page has been live, more than $30,000 has been donated by more than 250 people. Donors have included the Blues franchise and Blackwell's Black Ferns teammate Chelsea Alley.

"The fire has destroyed everything my parents owned, except for their vehicles and tools," Blackwell wrote on the page. "They were lucky to wake up in time to get themselves out of the house as well as my 8-year-old nephew who was sleeping over for the night.

"This house had extra sentimental value as they built it themselves through many arguments, blood sweat and tears. I know it is a tough time in the world with everyone experiencing some form of loss, but I would appreciate any support to help get my parents back on track."

Blackwell, 30, was named Black Ferns captain in November. The Auckland lock this year played for the Blues against the Chiefs in the first women's Super Rugby at Eden Park.