All Blacks announce squad for third Bledisloe Cup clash against Wallabies

Brad Weber will make his second start for the All Blacks at halfback in the third Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Beauden Barrett will start at first-five in the absence of incumbent playmaker Richie Mo'unga, who has remained in New Zealand to attend the birth of his second child.

Mo'unga is one of three key players to have not travelled to Australia due family duties, with interim captain Sam Whitelock and veteran halfback Aaron Smith also staying home.

Three of the six changes coach Ian Foster has made to his starting team have involved the three Barrett brothers.

At lock, Scott Barrett partners with Brodie Retallick in the second row in Whitelock's absence, which opens a space on the bench that has been filled by youngster Tupou Vaa'i, who will get his first taste of test rugby this year.

At fullback, Jordie Barrett has been selected ahead of incumbent No 15 Damian McKenzie.

Ethan Blackadder comes onto the bench as loose forward cover while Ardie Savea will captain the All Blacks for the first time at number eight.

"We are ready, and the team is really determined to finish off this block of Tests against Australia with a top performance," said All Blacks coach Ian Foster. "We've had a really unique situation going into this Test, with quarantine back in New Zealand and a 'soft' quarantine here in Perth, but the work that has gone in preparing the players has been outstanding, so when the whistle goes on Sunday, we'll be ready.

"In the forwards, we have picked a group that is most recently battle-hardened. A lot of them played in the first two Bledisloe Cup Tests, so it's right to go with them in this Fortinet Rugby Championship Test."

Commenting on the halfback selection, Foster said: "Brad has been with us through the Steinlager Series and coming into the Rugby Championship, we really wanted to build the nine combination, especially with Aaron not here and to complement TJ's leadership and experience, so this is a great opportunity to put our faith in Brad to start the Test."

Foster said the team was excited to be playing in front of a sell-out crowd in Perth this weekend.

"Perth has a great rugby culture and we know that there are a lot of Kiwis living here who will be at the game, so can't wait to hear their support on Sunday.

"Covid has again forced so many changes this year and we especially think of cities like Dunedin and Wellington that have lost Test matches they had hoped and planned for, so it's great to be able to celebrate having this Test match here in Perth," he said.

The matchday 23 is (Test caps in brackets):

1. George Bower (5)

2. Codie Taylor (60)

3. Nepo Laulala (33)

4. Brodie Retallick (85)

5. Scott Barrett (43)

6. Akira Ioane (6)

7. Dalton Papalii (7)

8. Ardie Savea – captain (52)

9. Brad Weber (10)

10. Beauden Barrett (93)

11. Rieko Ioane (39)

12. David Havili (7)

13. Anton Lienert-Brown (51)

14. Will Jordan (6)

15. Jordie Barrett (27)

16. Samisoni Taukei'aho (3)

17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (20)

18. Angus Ta'avao (18)

19. Tupou Vaa'i (4)

20. Ethan Blackadder (2)

21. TJ Perenara (70)

22. Damian McKenzie (32)

23. George Bridge (12)