An All Blacks jersey signed by a wealth of rugby legends is being auctioned off to help raise funds to repatriate the body of former superstar Joeli Vidiri from the United States - and it's attracting some impressive bids.

The much-loved former All Black tragically died after suffering a trio of cardiac arrests while battling Covid-19 in the United States in late February.

The cost to bring a body back to New Zealand from the United States can cost more than $15,000, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and several funds have been set up to help Vidiri's family cover that financial burden.

Auckland businessman Mark Darrow has created a TradeMe auction to sell the signed jersey, one he bought over 15 years ago as part of a fundraising effort for Kidney Kids; of which Vidiri was a patron.

The listing describes the jersey as being signed by "over 30 legendary All Black players... including Colin Meads and his brother Stan, Michael Jones, Sonny Bill Williams and Inga Tuigamala."

After just 29 bids, the jersey has already reached a staggering price of $9200, with bids arriving in the form of hundreds of dollars.

The jersey is currently being displayed at the Auckland Art Gallery and is set to run until March 8 with all proceeds to be managed by Counties Manukau Rugby Union and contributed towards repatriation costs.

The auction is running alongside a Givealittle page that has also amassed over $27,000 in just three days. That fund, administered by the Blues rugby team states that any excess funds will help cover "his funeral service and assisting his family to farewell him."