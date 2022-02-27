Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Chris Rattue's winners and losers: The lost test career of Joeli Vidiri

4 minutes to read
Joeli Vidiri in action for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

Joeli Vidiri in action for the All Blacks. Photo / Getty

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through the winners and losers of the past week of sport.

WINNERS … BUT: Joeli Vidiri

The tributes have rightly flowed for the great Joeli Vidiri, who has passed .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.