Joeli Vidiri was a force on the wing for the Blues. Photo / Photosport

Joeli Vidiri's impact on the rugby field was undeniable.

At six-foot-three and 100kg, he was an imposing figure on the wing for the Blues. The size and strength were clear, but it was the speed of the man that really blew opposition players away.

"Against the Natal Sharks in the final round of the inaugural Super Rugby season...I remember Cabous van der Westhuizen after the game looked at me and goes, 'How fast is Joeli Vidiri?'" Blues teammate Eroni Clarke recalled to Newstalk ZB's Jason Pine. "They just couldn't believe how quick he was."

It was one of several fond memories the former Blues centre recounted of his teammate, who died on Friday evening at the age of 48, passing on the same day as fellow New Zealand rugby icon Va'aiga Tuigamala, who was 52.

Born in Fiji, Vidiri emerged on the New Zealand rugby scene after settling in South Auckland, playing for Counties Manukau before igniting Super Rugby. The backline of those early Blues teams was one to be envied, featuring the likes for Vidiri, Clarke and Jonah Lomu.

"I have those wonderful memories of Joeli...him flying down the wing and a big smile breaks out on his face," Clarke said.

Helping the Auckland franchise to back-to-back titles in 1996 and '97, Vidiri earned two caps for the All Blacks in 1998 – replacing Lomu to earn his debut in a test against England at Eden Park.

Vidiri battled a similar kidney disease to that of his late wing partner, which affected his playing ability. He ultimately retired from the game in 2001 before undergoing what was a life-prolonging kidney transplant in 2015.

While his impact on the field was well documented, Vidiri made just as big a mark off it as he lit the path for young Fijian rugby players after him.

One of those players was his cousin, Joe Rokocoko.

Like Vidiri, Rokocoko was born in Fiji before moving to New Zealand where he ignited the local rugby scene. He followed in the footsteps of his cousin, first making his mark on the wing for the Blues as part of their 2003 Super Rugby winning campaign, before earning 68 caps for the All Blacks.

Now based in France, Rokocoko shared an emotional statement on social media, giving a glimpse into just how much Vidiri helped him on his way to a successful career.

"I remember you gave us tickets to every single game Counties/Blues that you played at home, you always had time for me and how you inspired me so much," Rokocoko wrote. "Always beside me and supporting me since my first trial rep team (for) Counties U14.

"You gave every Fijian player inspiration in making their dreams come true and believing in themselves. (I was a) proud Blues player because of you and thank you for believing in me."