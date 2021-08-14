Rugby: No revenge for Otago as Hawke's Bay retain Ranfurly Shield

Hawkes Bay have denied Otago a chance to lift the Ranfurly Shield, winning 34-10. Source / Sky Sport

Hawke's Bay 34

Otago 10

Hawke's Bay have emerged unscathed from their first Ranfurly Shield defence of the NPC season, denying Otago's quest for revenge in Napier this evening.

A clinical Magpies side slowly but surely took control to score five tries, earn a bonus-point victory and retain the Log O' Wood for at least another fortnight.

Waikato will be the next visitors to McLean Park for what will be Hawke's Bay's seventh Shield defence, a reign that began when they toppled Otago last October.

The southern side were unable to earn any vengeance for that defeat today, struggling to convert large periods of first-half dominance into points.

The first 40 minutes was where the game was lost for the visitors, who soaked up field position and flourished in the middle of the park but faltered when attempting to play expansively.

Coming off a first-round victory in the southern derby, Otago were understrength for their trip to Napier and lacked the bit of quality they needed to upset their Premiership opposition.

Freedom Vahaakolo's try was all Otago had to show for their admirable efforts in the opening spell, the midfielder running away untouched after collecting a well-timed Kayne Hammington pop pass from the base of a ruck.

Hawke's Bay, in contrast, were lethal when they sniffed out the slightest of chances, bouncing back well from last week's loss to Taranaki in New Plymouth.

The home side spent only eight seconds inside the opposition 22 in the first half but went to the sheds with a 14-7 advantage, with tries from Neria Fomai and Lolagi Visinia highlighting the difference between the teams on the day.

Fomai began the Bay's comeback 10 minutes after Vahaakolo had opened the scoring, boasting enough skill to get himself on the outside of Otago's defence and go over in the corner.

The Magpies' second, five minutes later, showcased their ability to strike from anywhere, as Stacey Ili's smart grubber allowed Visinia to win a footrace to the line.

Lolagi Visinia scores for Hawke's Bay against Otago. Photo / Photosport

With that hard-earned scoreboard ascendancy, Hawke's Bay gradually seized the initiative after the break, threatening regularly in attack and relying on a solid defensive rearguard when without the ball.

Three further tries were no less than the Magpies deserved, as good finishing from Ili and Josh Kaifa took the game away from Otago before Jonah Lowe capped an outstanding individual effort with an opportunistic try after the hooter had sounded.

Hawke's Bay 34 (Neria Fomai, Lolagi Visinia, Stacey Ili, Josh Kaifa, Jonah Lowe tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons, Tiaan Falcon pen, con)

Otago 10 (Freedom Vahaakolo try; Viliami Koroi con, pen)

Halftime: 14-7