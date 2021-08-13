Rugby: North Harbour beat Counties Manukau in one-try NPC clash

This was about as exciting as Friday's night NPC game got. Photo / Getty

North Harbour are on the board in the 2021 NPC season, though not in much style.

A dreary 14-6 victory over Counties Manukau gifted Harbour their first competition points in round two of this year's campaign, with one late try enough for the victory.

Perhaps no tries would have even been enough in a game in Pukekohe that saw five penalties slotted in the first 70 minutes, with Harbour leading 9-6.

Counties had plenty of second-half possession and territory but few points to show for it, and just when they pulled within three points, Harbour struck through Shaun Stevenson for their first try, and first win.

North Harbour move to four points on the Championship ladder, after their 28-15 defeat to Waikato first up, while Counties have started the season poorly, with this defeat adding to their poor opening loss to Championship rivals Manawatu.

