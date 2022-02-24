Watch: Inga The Winger's ODICE Corner: The beginning trailer. Video / Inga The Winger

Tributes from prominent New Zealand and Pacific Island sportspeople, writers and rugby fans have begun to flow as they wake to the news of the death of former All Black and Samoan international Va'aiga Tuigamala, aged 52.

The blockbusting, Samoa-born Tuigamala's international rugby career spanned 19 tests for the All Blacks between 1991 and 1993 and, later, 23 tests for Manu Samoa from 1996. In between times he switched to rugby league and played more than 100 matches for Wigan in the United Kingdom.

His impact both on and off the rugby field is evident in the depth and long list of tributes being posted to social media and commented on in local media broadcasts.

Michael Jones (L) and Inga Tuigamala, All Blacks v British & Irish Lions, 1993. Photo / Photosport

Leading the way, the All Blacks called Tuigamala "an icon and inspiration" as part of a post to their social channels.

"Va'aiga Tuigamala is an all-time great who achieved things on and off the pitch others could only dream of. All Black number 900, you will never forgotten."

Absolutely gutted to wake to the news of Inga's passing.



I remember him coming into the All Blacks on the end-of-year tour in 1989 and absolutely smashing midweek teams. What a player.



Rest well now, Inga. Gone far too soon. pic.twitter.com/nKblxShEfT — Jason Pine (@pineynz) February 24, 2022

Former All Blacks coach John Hart told NZME that Tuigamala was a person and player who was universally loved from a young age.

"I reckon that's the thing that everyone will remember, is that infectious smile that he had throughout his life.

"I coached him in the New Zealand Colts for a couple of years before he made the All Blacks in '91 in that World Cup... he was just a very, very special young man, everyone liked him. He wouldn't have had many enemies in the world.

"He was a huge man, a very powerful runner and could run over people, around people and he had a penchant for scoring tries. I remember in '91 he ended up on one wing and John Kirwan was on the other and that was a pretty powerful combination when you look at the physicality of those two players."

Former All Black Ben Atiga acknowledged with simple words the impact of Tuigamala's style of play as a fore-runner to fellow legendary winger Jonah Lomu, "Before Jonah, there was Inga".

One of Tuigamala's Smaoan contemporaries, Tala Leiasamaivao, agreed with Atiga's sentiments and added how much of an impact Tuigamala also had as a friend and mentor to fellow players.

"Saddened to hear the news of a brother and friend Inga Tuigamala a man of faith. Challenged me when we met as 21yr olds representing NZ about Christianity and if I knew Jesus Christ. I wasn't a Christian at the time but he immediately left an impression on me enough that I didn't touch a drop of alcohol for the 4 weeks we were away on tour," Leiasamaivao posted on Facebook.

"One of the great characters of our game, we reunited again for our beloved Manu Samoa in '96, the first true power and pace winger of the modern era and a personality larger than life."

A titan of the game, not just for the Blues Region, but across the Pacific and the Globe.



While he never played Super Rugby, his influence on the game in Auckland was profound.



We mourn his loss this morning.



RIL Va’aiga Tuigamala 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/fBCZkB1C5y — The Blues (@BluesRugbyTeam) February 24, 2022

So sad to learn Inga Tuigamala has died, at just 52. Inga the Winger (a phrase coined by Keith Quinn, which replaced the awful "Big Black Bus") was hugely popular.

He would regularly win TVNZ's player of the match award, decided by public voting, BEFORE big games had even begun! — Joseph Romanos (@JosephRomanos) February 24, 2022

There's no bigger compliment you can pay Inga than he inspired generations of Polynesian athletes to follow. Had a profound impact on two codes, and all those he encountered along the way. Loved his rugby and boxing. Always up for a chat. Taken far too soon. RIL Va'aiga Tuigamala — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) February 24, 2022

Former New Zealand Warriors and Kiwis winger Iafeta Paleaaesina pointed out how much of an influence Tuigamala had on young Pasifika rugby players.

"As a kid I loved watching him bulldoze and send fear into the opposition's eyes every time he touched the ball. Thank you for inspiring us Pasifika and Kiwi kids. Rest In Love Va'aiga Tuigamala. Ia Manuia Lou Malaga."

Va'aiga Tuigamala's infectious smile is one of the many great legacies left behind by the sporting legend. Photo / Photosport

Those words were echoed by former Samoan halfback Junior Poluleuligaga.

"Stunned by the news of the passing of Va'aiga Tuigamala. One of my idols growing up. Will never forget that big friendly smile of yours."

Auckland Rugby issued a statement through its social channels acknowledging the impact Tuigamala had on the club and community.

"It goes without saying that Inga was a legend of the Blue and White Hoops. He was a fan favourite within the Auckland Rugby community, who inspired so many to play the game we love."

Inga Tuigamala, Auckland v Manawatu, 1991. Photo / Photosport

Former Samoan international and Hurricanes fullback Tanner Vili said on Facebook "Life's not fair - Farewell Inga, farewell".

Tofiga Fepulea'i, a member of comedy duo Laughing Samoans, recounted how much of an idol he was for him as a young Samoan growing up in New Zealand.

"Lost for words uso. You were the reason why a front rower like me thought I could play out in the wing," he posted on Facebook.

"Growing up you were my hero. As I got older you became a older brother. I will miss your random calls to see how we are doing. Our visits to Samoa won't be the same without you there. Love you uso and miss your larger than life smile."

Tuigamala's cause of death has not yet been confirmed - he was about to launch a new video series in which he talks openly about his health struggles, including being diagnosed last year with type 2 diabetes.

He had only recently spoken to former Kiwis captain Richie Barnett about that journey.

"I really enjoyed my late connection with this beautiful man talking about inspiring healthy living in Pacific communities and his goal was to get down to my weight and he said it like he meant it and invited me to join his bike ride from Cape to Wellington in September."

Can't believe you've gone . There was no one quite like you Inga . We will miss you pic.twitter.com/i4heKkb1Eg — Ric Salizzo (@ricsalizzo) February 24, 2022

Waking to the sadness of the news that Inga Tuigamala has passed. West Auckland will never be the same. That big smile and big heart. So much alofa to the family of Inga. 🤎 pic.twitter.com/WbGVdsrP1s — Carmel Sepuloni (@CarmelSepuloni) February 24, 2022

- More to come