Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Warriors Women v Sharks Women: Live updates from the round-eight NRLW clash

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Sports Panel: NZ Herald sports reporters Ben Plummer and Alex Powell preview the weekend to come.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All the action as the Warriors Women host the Cronulla Sharks in Hamilton as they hunt a top-six NRLW spot.

Coach Ronald Griffiths has been forced to replace second-rower Matekino Gray and centre Tysha Ikenasio after the pair were both sent off during last week’s 20-16 loss to the Canberra

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save