Sports Panel: NZ Herald sports reporters Ben Plummer and Alex Powell preview the weekend to come.

All the action as the Warriors Women host the Cronulla Sharks in Hamilton as they hunt a top-six NRLW spot.

Coach Ronald Griffiths has been forced to replace second-rower Matekino Gray and centre Tysha Ikenasio after the pair were both sent off during last week’s 20-16 loss to the Canberra Raiders.

Gray and Ikenasio will sit out two and three games after pleading guilty to a dangerous lifting tackle and a hip-drop tackle, respectively.

The Warriors Women have been somewhat bolstered, however, with the return of captain Apii Nicholls at fullback and Patricia Maliepo at five-eighth.