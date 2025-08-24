Backs Tyra Wetere and Shakira Baker have also returned to the starting line-up, forcing the shuffle of Emmanita Paki from fullback to halfback and Lydia Turua-Quedley from halfback to hooker.
Makayla Eli comes into the starting line-up in the second row, while youngster Ashlee Matapo earns her first NRLW start in the front row after the late withdrawal of Metanoia Fotu-Moala due to a hamstring injury.
Rookie utility back Kalyn Takitimu-Cook has been elevated to the bench and is in line for her NRLW debut.
Payton Takimoana, who has been a standout this season – scoring 10 tries in her last six games – lines up on the wing again for the Warriors.
The Warriors Women sit in seventh place on the NRLW ladder, one point behind the Gold Coast Titans in sixth, with four rounds remaining in the regular season.
The Sharks are in fifth place, coming off a narrow 12-8 win over the Titans.
Warriors Women: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Tyra Wetere, 3. Kaiyah Atai, 4. Shakira Baker, 5. Payton Takimoana, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emmanita Paki, 8. Metanoia Fotu-Moala, 9. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 16. Ashlee Matapo, 11. Maarire Puketapu, 12. Makayla Eli, 13. Laishon Albert-Jones.
Interchange (from): 14. Capri Paekau, 15. Harata Butler, 17. Ivana Lauitiiti, 19. Kalyn Takitimu-Cook, 18. Avery-Rose Carmont, 20. Felila Kia.