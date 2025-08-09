All the action as the Warriors Women travel to Sydney to take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in round six of the NRLW.

Coach Ronald Griffiths has named an unchanged starting line up as the Warriors Women look to win their second consecutive game on the road.

It was a statement NRLW debut from teenage debutant Ivana Lauitiiti, daughter of Warriors legend Ali Lauitiiti, that inspired the Warriors to a 12-6 win over North Queensland during their Magic Round clash last weekend.

That took their season record to two wins and three losses with six games remaining in the regular season.

Cross-code signing Michaela Brake has made herself unavailable for a second consecutive week due to personal reasons, which sees Tyra Wetere retain her spot on the wing after making her NRLW debut last week.

The only change to the squad this week sees 20-year-old prop Matekino Gray return to the interchange bench after recovering from a head knock.

Gray’s inclusion sees Ashlee Matapo shifted to the reserves alongside Avery-Rose Carmont.

The Warriors women sit in 10th place on the NRLW ladder, one point behind the seventh-placed Bulldogs – who are coming off a 14-all draw against the Gold Coast Titans during Magic Round last week.

Warriors Women: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Tyra Wetere, 3. Tysha Ikenasio, 4. Emmanita Paki, 5. Payton Takimoana, 6. Patricia Maliepo, 7. Emily Curtain, 8. Metanoia Fotu-Moala, 9. Lydia Turua-Quedley, 10. Lavinia Kitai, 11. Maarire Puketapu, 12. Kaiyah Atai, 13. Laishon Albert-Jones.

Interchange (from): 14. Capri Paekau, 15. Harata Butler, 16. Ivana Lauitiiti, 17. Matekino Gray, 19. Avery-Rose Carmont, 21. Ashlee Matapo.