Bulldogs chief executive Aaron Warburton told the Daily Telegraph he was “genuinely startled” at the ticket take-up rate by Warriors fans.

“We’ve completely dominated attendance at every home game this year, but the Warriors supporters are proving why Mt Smart Stadium is consistently sold out – they’re organised, committed and they’re coming in numbers,” Warburton said.

An estimated 40,000 fans are expected to flock to Sydney's Accor Stadium on Saturday night for the top-four clash. Photo / Photosport

“Our ticket sales data before Tuesday’s team announcement showed Warriors fans were ahead of our numbers – something we haven’t seen all season. They’ve been snapping up tickets from day one.”

An estimated 40,000 fans are expected to flock to Accor Stadium in Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday night.

“This is unprecedented for us at home this season, but I’m confident our large fan base will respond. When it comes to pure passion and loyalty, no fan base matches ours.”

Warburton said the Warriors don’t just have fans, “they have a movement”.

“Warriors fans are renowned for their voice and cultural celebrations – they bring something special to every venue.

“They carry the pride of an entire nation, while we represent the diversity of Greater Sydney. That’s what makes this clash so special. The Warriors bring something unique to our competition that we deeply respect.”

He said the atmosphere would be “electric” as the opposing fanbases clash.

The Warriors are clinging on to their top-four spot on the NRL ladder – where they have been since round seven in April – as they battle an extensive injury list, inclusive of Mitchell Barnett, Wayde Egan, Luke Metcalf, Rocco Berry, Jacob Laban and Ali Leiataua.

They sit in fourth, one point ahead of the fifth-placed Penrith Panthers. The Bulldogs are one place above the Warriors, in third.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.