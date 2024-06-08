The Warriors head to Townsville to take on the Cowboys in their round 14 NRL clash.

The Warriors have welcomed back seven players for their round 14 match against the Cowboys ahead of a crucial stretch of fixtures.

Of the 11 players unavailable for the win over the Dolphins in Indigenous Round, five return to the starting lineup this week in Townsville (kickoff 7.30pm NZT).

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad resumes his regular role at fullback with Dallin Watene-Zelezniak moving back to the wing replacing Edward Kosi. Rocco Berry, a late withdrawal for the match against the Dolphins, comes back for replacement Moala Graham-Taufa.

Prop Addin Fonua-Blake is back after undertaking his team-mandated stand down, hooker Wayde Egan reclaims his usual spot and captain Tohu Harris returns from a two-game absence at loose forward.

Named on the interchange is back rower Kurt Capewell, who was out for a month with a calf injury, and fullback – and new father – Taine Tuaupiki is on the extended bench.

Halfback Shaun Johnson remains on the injured list but is reportedly on track to resume duties next week against the Storm.

For the match against the Dolphins, the Warriors used a front row of Marata Niukore, Paul Roache and Bunty Afoa, Jackson Ford and Mitchell Barnett in the second row and Dylan Walker at loose forward.

Fonua-Blake regains his spot with Niukore moving to the second row, Egan is in for the injured Roache (ankle), regular second rower Ford is shifted to prop for Afoa and Harris comes in for Walker with only Barnett in the same position he filled against the Dolphins.

With so many reinforcements returning, head coach Andrew Webster has been able to pair both Walker and Jazz Tevaga to provide double-edged impact off the interchange.

Warriors overcame multiple personnel issues and a four-match losing streak to stun three-time premier Penrith 22-20 in the Magic Round and then the fourth-placed Dolphins 24-20 in round 12 ahead of their first bye last weekend.

The Cowboys lost five games on end but have won their last three against South Sydney, the Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters, the last an 18-16 away win on Sunday when both sides were without multiple State of Origin players.

Warriors team v Cowboys

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Adam Pompey

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Chanel Harris-Tavita

7. Te Maire Martin

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Jackson Ford

11. Marata Niukore

12. Mitchell Barnett

13. Tohu Harris

Interchange

14. Dylan Walker

15. Jazz Tevaga

16. Tom Ale

17. Kurt Capewell

Extended bench

18. Freddy Lussick

20. Taine Tuaupiki

21. Bunty Afoa

22. Edward Kosi

23. Moala Graham-Taufa

INS

Addin Fonua-Blake

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

Kurt Capewell

Rocco Berry

Taine Tuaupiki

Tohu Harris

Wayde Egan

OUTS

Jacob Laban

Paul Roache

Zyon Maiu’u



