Adam Pompey (jumping), Chanel Harris-Tavita (partly obscured, left) and Ali Leiataua (right) celebrate a try by Warriors teammate Jackson Ford (8) during their side's match against the Newcastle Knights at Apollo Projects Stadium in Christchurch on April 25. Photo / Photosport

As the Warriors hunt a third straight victory in Saturday’s Magic Round clash against the North Queensland Cowboys in Brisbane, coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged starting side.

Following last week’s victory over the Newcastle Knights in Christchurch, the Warriors have not changed the 13 who ran out as starters.

Marata Niukore remains at prop, despite his early sin-binning against the Knights, and partners captain Mitch Barnett in the front row.

That move has Leka Halasima continuing in the second row, while Jackson Ford starts on the bench, where he will also cover prop.

Jacob Laban moves out of the first 17 names, as he goes through the NRL’s concussion protocols as the only change from the matchday side that defeated Newcastle.