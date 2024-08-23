Follow the action as the Warriors host the Bulldogs in their final home game of the season

Tonight, the Warriors will run out for their round 25 clash against the Bulldogs at Shaun Johnson Stadium; Go Media agreeing to a temporary name change at Mt Smart for the evening to honour the retiring halfback.

The match will be Johnson’s last home game, with the Warriors away against the Cronulla Sutherland Sharks - the only other NRL team Johnson played for - next week.

The Warriors faithful will also be farewelling utility stalwart Jazz Tevaga, who will part ways with the club after eight seasons, and barnstorming prop Addin Fonua-Blake, who is joining the Sharks next season.

“We really appreciate Go Media and Auckland Stadiums making it possible for our home to be known as Shaun Johnson Stadium this week,” Warriors chief executive Cameron George said.

“It’s a truly special occasion for us to be able to honour Shaun this way in his last game at the place he loves so much. More than that, it’s a wonderful way for our members and fans to send him off.”