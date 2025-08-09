All the action as the Warriors travel to Sydney to take on the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs in a crucial NRL Indigenous Round clash.

In a bombshell late change to his side’s starting lineup to take on the Bulldogs, Warriors coach Andrew Webster has dropped halfback Tanah Boyd.

Boyd was named in the No 7 jersey for the top grade team 24 hours out from the game, but surprisingly played 80 minutes in the club’s reserve grade NSW Cup side.

The Warriors have not given a reason for the 25-year-old’s relegation, but have instead called upon Te Maire Martin to fill in at halfback.

Another late change from Webster sees Freddy Lussick brought in to start at hooker over the originally-named Sam Healey – who has been switched to the interchange.

Meanwhile, the Warriors welcome back skipper James Fisher-Harris and five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita for Saturday night’s clash.

Both players missed last week’s 20-18 loss to the Dolphins with calf injuries but have been named in the Warriors squad as the side looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

Captain Fisher-Harris was originally named on the extended bench, but was brought into the starting 13 by Webster on Friday night.

His inclusion sees Marata Niukore move into the second row, Leka Halasima pushed to the interchange bench and last week’s debutant Eddie Ieremia-Toeava into the reserves.

Te Maire Martin has been named on the interchange bench at the expense of Freddy Lussick.

Prop Demitric Vaimauga, who also missed the loss to the Dolphins, is also on the interchange, replacing Jacob Laban, who has been ruled out for six weeks with a broken leg.

Laban was on the wrong end of a hip-drop tackle at the weekend and the culprit, Felise Kaufusi, has been slapped with a two-match ban.

Hooker Wayde Egan has overcome his head knock but Webster is using the match to help the 28-year-old rest a persistent shoulder injury.

For the Bulldogs, Lachlan Gavlin has been named at halfback despite fracturing his hand in their 28-14 loss to the Wests Tigers.

The Warriors have lost four of their past six matches, including the last two, and sit in fifth place after a strong Penrith Panthers showing against the Newcastle Knights on Friday.

The Bulldogs beat the Warriors twice last season, a golden point 13-12 thriller in Sydney and a 34-18 win in Auckland.

Warriors team: 1. Taine Tuaupiki, 2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 3. Adam Pompey, 4. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 14. Te Maire Martin, 10. Jackson Ford, 18. Freddy Lussick, 23. James Fisher-Harris (c), 8. Marata Niukore, 12. Kurt Capewell, 13. Erin Clark.

Interchange (from): 9. Samuel Healey, 11. Leka Halasima, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Tanner Stowers-Smith, 15. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava.