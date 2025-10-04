With normality returning for the most part, the Warriors have been able to establish teams in the Harold Matthews Cup (under-17s), SG Ball (under-19s) and Jersey Flegg (under-21s), and many of the players have worked their way through the ranks to the reserves.

Cameron George (left), David Tangata-To and Andrew Webster with the NSW Cup. Photo / Photosport

Players to have emerged through the grades include Demitric Vaimauga, Jacob Laban and Leka Halasima.

The under-17s have won back-to-back titles and with the success of the NSW Cup side, Tangata-Toa feels things are building nicely for the Warriors’ future.

“It’s a credit to [Warriors owner] Robbo [Mark Robinson] for investing in into the pathways,” Tangata-Toa said.

“It’s not cheap to have a Matts, SG ball, a Flegg and a New South Wales Cup, plus an NRL and an NRLW. That’s a lot of teams and it’s a massive investment.

“Hopefully we’re starting to see the rewards of that. With obviously Harold Matts winning two comps, us winning the New South Wales Cup and into this final, it can only sort of help the NRL in future years.”

Warriors hooker Sam Healey is a player determined to make a statement, having lost in the State Championship final last year with the Newtown Jets.

Healey, in his first season with the club, echoed Tangata-Toa’s comments.

“It just says a lot about what they’re doing by filtering down the system,” Healey said.

“That’s the system that Webby and the coaching staff have built, and everyone buys in.

“It feels like a pretty good, something good for the future, like we see the bench guys go out there and, feels like the club’s on the way up.”

Sam Healey in action during his time with the Newtown Jets. Photo / Mario Facchini / Mafphotography

The Warriors will be banking on experience in the decider, with 13 of the 17 named to play having played at least one NRL game, while only five Bears players have that experience.

Those Warriors players include Tanah Boyd and Taine Tuaupiki, who featured heavily in the NRL side this season, along with departing veteran Bunty Afoa.

This is the Warriors’ first trip to the State Championship – a concept introduced in 2014 – but the third for the Bears, who were on the losing end in the sides’ two previous meetings, in 2016 and 2019.

Tuaupiki played for the Bears in 2022, winning the Petero Civoniceva Medal as the Queensland Cup’s best and fairest and also named the Rookie of the Year, before being poached by the Warriors.

The 26-year-old said he has plenty of fond memories from his time at the club.

“I get along with those boys well, and some of them are my closest bros,” Tuaupiki said.

“But it’s time for me to lock in. I still want to go after them.

“I don’t want to be sitting on the ground and them picking me up after the game. I’d rather the other way around.”

Kick-off is at 3.20pm.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.