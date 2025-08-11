The Big League Podcast: Former Warrior and Kiwi questions NRL referee and top four hopes

A former New Zealand Warriors and Kiwis player is questioning referee Adam Gee’s officiating as the NRL side look to revive their top-four aspirations.

The match official made several controversial calls in the Warriors’ 32-14 loss to the Bulldogs, including penalising Kurt Capewell for tackling a player without the ball who appeared to be shepherding.

Taine Tuaupiki was penalised for kicking a goal-line dropout into touch on the full, which would usually trigger a restart on the 10m line.

Motu Tony told The Big League Podcast that while the calls were debatable, the Warriors used to be able to overcome that adversity.

“If you ask any of those Warriors players, they’d say those calls were questionable but they’ve still got to be defensively sound to overcome those calls,” Tony said.