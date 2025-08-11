Advertisement
The Big League Podcast: Former Warrior and Kiwi questions NRL referee and top four hopes

Nathan Limm
By
Multimedia Journalist – Newstalk ZB·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Christopher Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
A former New Zealand Warriors and Kiwis player is questioning referee Adam Gee’s officiating as the NRL side look to revive their top-four aspirations.

The match official made several controversial calls in the Warriors’ 32-14 loss to the Bulldogs, including penalising Kurt Capewell for tackling a player without the ball

