NZME, Warriors extend partnership beyond 30 years

NZ Herald
The Warriors, NZME partnership has been extended. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s leading multimedia company NZME has extended its association with the One New Zealand Warriors taking its partnership to 32 years.

The deal locks NZME in as the Warriors’ exclusive entertainment and news audio partner as well as the club’s exclusive lifestyle, print and digital media partner.

It ensures NZME, publisher of the Herald, will continue to keep the Warriors and their fans in touch with a potential audience of almost 1.3 million Aucklanders aged 15 years and over plus even more around the country.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing commitment to the One New Zealand Warriors,” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

“It’s more than a partnership to us at NZME — it’s a friendship we really value. As the

country’s largest multi-media company we are proud to reach nine in every 10 Kiwis keeping them in the know on news, sport and entertainment. We’re pleased to once again partner with the One New Zealand Warriors to help deliver news and entertainment to the large audiences who engage with their fantastic brand and club.”

Through its agreement, NZME brings its audiences closer to the action using the breadth of the media company’s print, digital and audio platforms, including the New Zealand Herald, Flava and The Alternative Commentary Collective.

“Across every year of our existence, we’ve had NZME alongside us bringing the team and club to the people,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George.

“They’ve played a huge role in taking the One New Zealand Warriors to where they stand in the community today.”

