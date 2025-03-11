NZME, Warriors extend partnership beyond 30 years

The Warriors, NZME partnership has been extended. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand’s leading multimedia company NZME has extended its association with the One New Zealand Warriors taking its partnership to 32 years.

The deal locks NZME in as the Warriors’ exclusive entertainment and news audio partner as well as the club’s exclusive lifestyle, print and digital media partner.

It ensures NZME, publisher of the Herald, will continue to keep the Warriors and their fans in touch with a potential audience of almost 1.3 million Aucklanders aged 15 years and over plus even more around the country.

“We’re thrilled to extend our long-standing commitment to the One New Zealand Warriors,” said NZME CEO Michael Boggs.

“It’s more than a partnership to us at NZME — it’s a friendship we really value. As the