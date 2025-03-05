Advertisement
Sports Insider: Meet the Aussie who controls the future of top Kiwi sport

Trevor McKewen
By
Sports Insider·NZ Herald·
10 mins to read

Danny Townsend, the Warriors in Vegas, Dame Lydia Ko and Nathan Cleary. Photo / Getty Images, Photosport

It’s only a matter of time before Saudi Arabia’s disruption of world sport impacts New Zealand; Kiwi rugby officials will be among those looking for clues from the Australian controlling the Saudi cash purse strings when he speaks Melbourne next week; and allegations the Warriors were more interested in seeing the sights of Las Vegas than securing a critical season-opening win.

