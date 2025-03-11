Assistant Warriors coach Slade Griffin (left) and head coach Andrew Webster have named their team for the NRL game against Manly. Photo / Photosport

Assistant Warriors coach Slade Griffin (left) and head coach Andrew Webster have named their team for the NRL game against Manly. Photo / Photosport

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged squad for their season opener against the Manly Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium.

The clash against Manly will come 12 days after the Warriors’ disappointment in Las Vegas and Webster indicated more than 24 hours before naming the line-up that he would be staying with the same combination.

“If I’m honest, I want to give these guys an opportunity to right the wrongs. You won’t see many changes at all,” he said.

Webster has shown faith in halfback Luke Metcalf and told fans to give the young playmaker time to adjust to his new role in the No 7 jumper.

“Luke’s had such a great pre-season, I thought he was fantastic in the trials,” said Webster.