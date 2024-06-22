The Warriors are seeking redemption this afternoon against the Gold Coast Titans after squandering a 14-0 lead against the Melbourne Storm last week at Mount Smart.

The home side started strong but struggled to maintain momentum in the second half as Storm and Kiwis halfback Jahrome Hughes took control. As a result, the Warriors extended their losing streak against the Storm to 16 matches.

The Titans will be looking to bounce back from losing to the Wests Tigers. The Titans, currently at the bottom of the ladder, failed to convert nine line-breaks into a victory. The Tigers, who had lost nine games in a row, managed to secure an 18-10 win.

Both the Warriors and Titans will be without some key

The Warriors will be without Kurt Capewell and Mitch Barnett, who have been selected for the Maroons and Blues respectively.

On the other hand, the Titans will be without prop Moeaki Fotuaika, who has been called up for the Maroons, but they will welcome back David Fifita from an ankle injury.

The Titans have had a tough time at home this season, winning only one out of their six games at Cbus Super Stadium. However, they can take some confidence from their recent record against the Warriors, having won four out of their past five encounters.

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has also been a thorn in the Titans’ side, winning 18 out of his 21 games against them.

Titans winger Alofiana Khan-Pereira has been in impressive form at Cbus Super Stadium, scoring 12 tries in 15 games.

Both teams will be eager to secure a much-needed victory and climb the ladder.



