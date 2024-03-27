Shaun Johnson in action against the Canberra Raiders. Photo / Photosport

Even with his own future still to be confirmed beyond 2024, Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson has his sights set on kickstarting next season in Las Vegas.

Earlier this week, Australia’s Sydney Morning Herald reported the Warriors were on a shortlist of teams to head to Vegas and open the 2025 NRL season.

This year, the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles launched the year in Sin City to great success in both Australia and abroad.

While the Warriors are yet to be confirmed as a team to head abroad next year, Johnson makes no bones of his desire to be on that plane.

At present, the 33-year-old is only contracted through until the end of this year, but has indicated he wants to play on.

But regardless of what capacity it would be in, Johnson wants in.

“Let’s just say, if we’re in Vegas, I’m going to be there either way,” he said. “Run a blue shirt [as a trainer], play, whatever it is, I’ve got to be there for that.

“That’s pretty cool if we’re in the mixer for that and you can get over there. I’m sure they [the NRL] could reward us with something like that.

“I can’t ever turn my back on Mt Smart, but I’d say running a blue shirt in Vegas would be a lot cooler than running a blue shirt at Mt Smart.

“If it’s not Vegas, it better be Mt Smart and if it’s not Mt Smart, it better be Vegas.”

Brisbane Broncos star Reece Walsh gets airborne as he scores a try against the Sydney Roosters at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas earlier this month. Photo / AP

Despite 2023 being the best season of his career, Johnson concedes he has to produce even better results if the Warriors are going to be a chance of repeating that success.

With fears over his long-term future in the game at the start of last year, the halfback’s displays in 2023 were a key part in the Warriors’ transformation into NRL contenders under Andrew Webster.

As nearly every player on the club’s books hit new heights under Webster last year, Johnson shone the brightest as rugby league recaptured a sporting public accustomed to disappointment at Mt Smart.

In 25 games, Johnson scored eight tries and assisted 29 more as the key playmaker in the Warriors spine and recorded the most kicking metres in the NRL with 11,856, more than a kilometre clear of second-placed Chad Townsend of the North Queensland Cowboys.

For context, Johnson’s previous best tally of try assists in a single season was 23 - albeit coming for the Cronulla Sharks in 2020.

But even with his individual displays on board, the Warriors still fell short at the penultimate hurdle when they were eliminated by the Brisbane Broncos, one game shy of the NRL’s grand final.

Coming into 2024, the Warriors haven’t enjoyed as successful a start to the new season in the opening three rounds.

Last year, Webster’s side had a 2-1 win/loss record, compared to 1-2 12 months on.

A first-up loss to the Sharks was followed by a heart-breaking last-gasp defeat to the Melbourne Storm, before finally getting on the board with victory over the Canberra Raiders last week.

If the Warriors are to replicate their success for a second time, Johnson will be a vital cog in the machine.

But while fans may look back at his incredible 2023 fondly, the man himself says it wasn’t all smooth sailing.

And with that on board, he says there’s still plenty to come from this team.

“There were patches throughout last year that were pretty quickly forgotten about in this ‘resurgence’ talk,” said Johnson.

“But I’m not keen to have those patches. I’m still pretty hungry. I feel like I’ve got a point to prove - I haven’t really achieved anything. That’s how we feel as a squad.

“We got so close to tasting the ultimate goal last year. When you know you have a squad and what you’re capable of as a side and you’ve got that confidence, it’s up to us how it plays out now.

Shaun Johnson reacts against the Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane last May. Photo / Photosport

“That belief, that trust is there that the coaches will put us in [with] the best chance to succeed.

“It’s completely up to us as a team, us as individuals with how we apply that every week, and not get bored of that.

“That’s where I’m at with that on a personal level as well.”

Johnson would also be forgiven for being upset about the way his 2023 ended on a personal level.

As a contender for the Dally M Medal - given to the best player in the NRL over the course of a season - Johnson missed out by a single vote and had to watch as the Knights’ Kalyn Ponga instead took home the honour.

On Sunday, Johnson and Ponga will square off as Newcastle visit Go Media Stadium Mt Smart for the first time since the Warriors ended their campaign last year.

But despite the disappointment, Johnson makes it clear he’s in the sport for much more than any individual accolades.

“The Dally M has never been a goal of mine,” he said. “Winning a comp [is].

“Just playing at a high level every week, being able to walk off the field with my head high regardless of the outcome is something I’m striving for.

“I know if I can do that, more often than not, we’ll probably be a better chance of winning most games anyway.

“All that talk outside of that will be generated by you guys.”

