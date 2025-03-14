Live updates of the Warriors' home opener as they host the Manly Sea Eagles.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has named an unchanged squad for their season opener against the Manly Sea Eagles at Go Media Stadium.

The clash against Manly will come 12 days after the Warriors’ disappointment in Las Vegas and Webster indicated more than 24 hours before naming the line-up that he would be staying with the same combination.

“If I’m honest, I want to give these guys an opportunity to right the wrongs. You won’t see many changes at all,” he said.

Webster has shown faith in halfback Luke Metcalf and told fans to give the young playmaker time to adjust to his new role in the No 7 jumper.

“Luke’s had such a great pre-season, I thought he was fantastic in the trials,” said Webster.

“I want him to not care about anything other than just going after the moment and enjoying it.

“Don’t be shy at all – be excited, back yourself. Because he’s a hell of a player and we’ve got so much faith in him.”

With Tohu Harris retired and Addin Fonua-Blake now playing for the Cronulla Sharks, co-captain Mitch Barnett concedes the class of 2025 didn’t do enough to give the Warriors’ spine the platform they needed to succeed in Las Vegas.

But, like his coach, Barnett has no doubts Metcalf is the man to lead the side around the park.

“[We need to] generate momentum,” said Barnett. “And on the other end in defence, stop their momentum.

“[We need to] put him in good spots to kick the ball. He’s early days in his career, but he’s sort of a bit older in the head.

“I’m sure we’ll all bounce back, but he’s looking really keen and confident to get out there.”

As already seen after Las Vegas, managing Metcalf will be one of Webster’s biggest challenges this year.

Warriors team to face Manly, kickoff 8pm

Warriors team: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Taine Tuaupiki, 3. Ali Leiataua, 4. Adam Pompey, 5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 7. Luke Metcalf, 8. James Fisher-Harris (cc), 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Mitch Barnett (cc), 11. Kurt Capewell, 12. Marata Niukore, 13. Erin Clark

Interchange (from): 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Jackson Ford, 16. Demetric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Sam Healey, 20. Te Maire Martin, 21. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, 22. Bunty Afoa, 23. Ed Kosi