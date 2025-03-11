Friday will mark the front-rower’s first match at Mt Smart - a ground at which they played together - since Tuhimata’s death on February 18.

Tevaga told Newstalk ZB he thinks about him daily.

“I’ve been struggling for the last couple of weeks. Had to come home and put him to rest. It’s going to be emotional for sure. I get emotional just thinking about him now.

“I will always try and make him proud by playing the hardest I can because I know if he had the opportunity, he would play like that.”

Those intentions have been made clear in the off-field banter leading up to Friday’s fixture.

Warriors co-captain Mitch Barnett told media he hopes Kiwi fans boo Tevaga, rip into him and put him off his game.

But Tevaga said that is not what Barnett told him in private.

“He was texting me the other day saying how much he missed me, so I think that’s just a front.

“I’ve always got love for the fans back there. If they boo me, I hope I score a try because then I’ll be giving them the bird. I’ll be giving them the middle finger.”

Tevaga has voiced excitement at returning to Mt Smart.

He said when the draw came out, it was the first game he circled.

“I’m happy it’s sooner rather than later instead of waiting for it to come along. I’m hungry.

“I can’t wait to get back out there and take my mates' heads off.”

The Kiwi - who usually featured at prop for the Warriors - is satisfied with switching to hooker for Manly, having also started there in the 42-12 demolition of the Cowboys in round one.

Tevaga is familiar with the nine jersey but has not played there for a while.

“I was happy enough just to be in the team.

“My job’s pretty simple - I just have to execute my passes and make my tackles. When you play with guns like [Daly] Cherry-Evans and Tommy Turbo [Trbojevic], you sort of just give them the ball when they want.”